Harry Threatens to Skip Unveiling of Princess Diana Statue if Meghan Isn't Part of It, Report Says

Tensions reportedly remain high between the Sussexes and other senior members of the family following a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and statements by Prince Harry during several popular podcasts. Last week, he berated his father Prince Charles for the latter's parenting methods.

Prince Harry has issued an ultimatum to the Royal Family over his wife Meghan Markle, Radar reported citing royal insiders. According to the outlet, the Duke of Sussex threatened to skip the unveiling ceremony of his late mother Princess Diana's statue if Meghan Markle is not part of it.

The Duchess, who is pregnant with their second child won't be able to attend the ceremony in person, but Prince Harry wants a video message from her to be included in the event. "Harry is demanding that Meghan be part of the official ceremony", an insider told Radar.

Another insider told the outlet that the Duke of Sussex may not attend the event due to the "cold shoulder" he received in April when he arrived for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip.

"Harry was rattled not only by his family's reaction but also by the negative media coverage he received during his short stay. Now he may bow out of the upcoming trip altogether", the insider told Radar.

The statue of Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris in 1997, will be unveiled on 1 July on what would have been her 60th birthday. The monument, created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, will be placed in the garden of Kensington Palace.

In 2017, when Prince Harry and Prince William announced the news, the two said the statue would recognise Princess Diana's positive impact on life in the United Kingdom and around the world, as well as help those who visit Kensington Palace to "reflect on her life and legacy".