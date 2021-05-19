Register
09:43 GMT19 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on October 16, 2018 Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan walk down the stairs of Sydney’s iconic Opera House to meet people in Sydney

    Harry Threatens to Skip Unveiling of Princess Diana Statue if Meghan Isn't Part of It, Report Says

    © AP Photo / SAEED KHAN
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082345161_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_55ebbe28151e6625b7f7b088e9a380c2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105191082936650-prince-threatens-to-skip-unveiling-of-princess-diana-statue-if-meghan-isnt-part-of-it-report-says/

    Tensions reportedly remain high between the Sussexes and other senior members of the family following a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and statements by Prince Harry during several popular podcasts. Last week, he berated his father Prince Charles for the latter's parenting methods.

    Prince Harry has issued an ultimatum to the Royal Family over his wife Meghan Markle, Radar reported citing royal insiders. According to the outlet, the Duke of Sussex threatened to skip the unveiling ceremony of his late mother Princess Diana's statue if Meghan Markle is not part of it.

    The Duchess, who is pregnant with their second child won't be able to attend the ceremony in person, but Prince Harry wants a video message from her to be included in the event. "Harry is demanding that Meghan be part of the official ceremony", an insider told Radar.

    Another insider told the outlet that the Duke of Sussex may not attend the event due to the "cold shoulder" he received in April when he arrived for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip.

    "Harry was rattled not only by his family's reaction but also by the negative media coverage he received during his short stay. Now he may bow out of the upcoming trip altogether", the insider told Radar.

    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on as he attends the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, 17 April 2021
    © REUTERS / POOL
    ‘Shameless’ Prince Harry Slammed For ‘Trashing’ Queen, Prince Charles in New Podcast Interview

    The statue of Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris in 1997, will be unveiled on 1 July on what would have been her 60th birthday. The monument, created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, will be placed in the garden of Kensington Palace.

    In 2017, when Prince Harry and Prince William announced the news, the two said the statue would recognise Princess Diana's positive impact on life in the United Kingdom and around the world, as well as help those who visit Kensington Palace to "reflect on her life and legacy".

    Related:

    Prince Philip to Diana: 'I Cannot Imagine Anyone in Their Right Mind Leaving You for Camilla'
    Journalist Behind Controversial Princess Diana Interview in 1995 Departs BBC
    Tags:
    Prince William, UK royal family, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Diana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Waves crash onto the road as Cyclone Tauktae batters Mumbai, India a still image taken from social media video.
    Deaths, Destruction, Chaos: Worst Cyclone in Decades Hits India
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse