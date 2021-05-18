Register
18:26 GMT18 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    ‘Shut the F*** Up!’ Labour MP’s ‘Solidarity’ Message to Comrades Over Starmer Policy Meeting

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082931280_0:111:1982:1226_1200x675_80_0_0_ba5f3c40684a809d07d82c5defc0ae71.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105181082931172-shut-the-f-up-labour-mps-solidarity-message-to-comrades-over-starmer-policy-meeting/

    Critics of beleaguered opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer say he lacks policies, a message, politics and even the will to oppose Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government. But his Labour Party is still striving to present a front of unity amid barely-concealed infighting.

    More divisions have been exposed in the Labour party after MPs ignored a colleague's call for them to "shut the f*** up" about internal debates.

    Brent North MP Barry Gardiner publicly warned his comrades ahead of Monday night's Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) meeting with leader Sir Keir Starmer — in the wake of disastrous local, regional and parliamentary by-election results on May 6 — not to leak details to the press.

    “Here’s a message of solidarity to my parliamentary comrades: shut the f*** up!” former shadow cabinet member Gardiner wrote. “No, of course not in the meeting. I mean about the meeting.”

    But his comrades blithely blabbed the details of Starmer's pep-talk to website Labour List.

    Labour must “modernise” to “speak to the Britain of the 2020s and 2030s,” the leader said, adding that “we need to change Labour to change the country”.

    “That doesn’t mean dropping our radicalism, but it does mean looking to the future," he said.

    Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is seen in the window of his offices in London, Britain, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Starmer Compounds Awful Election Result With Car Crash TV Interview, Repeating Himself Three Times
    Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome, a member of the left-wing Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs and the "Baby of the House" at 24, told Starmer that it would be a mistake to ditch the party's radical December 2019 election manifesto and his own "Ten Pledges" to the electorate in response to the defeat.

    Whittome blamed the election disaster on a “lack of vision” by Labour, echoing widespread criticism that Starmer lacks a clear message or politics. And she warned against trying to "triangulate" the Conservative government — as it has done to Labour — arguing that “we will never out-Tory the Tories and we shouldn’t try”.

    “We need policies we can get behind” Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson chimed in.

    A YouGov poll published on Friday gave the Tories a whopping 15-point lead over Labour.

    ​Gardiner was one of a handful of MPs and shadow cabinet members to show staunch loyalty to former leader Jeremy Corbyn, who Starmer replaced in April 2020. Unlike the new party leader, Gardiner backed Corbyn's 2017 election policy of honouring the 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union — later reversed at the September 2019 party conference with Starmer leading the charge.

    Related:

    Labour Leader Starmer's PPS Quits After Reports She Smeared Deputy Rayner
    Labour Frontbencher Quits Over Threats to Smear MP Who Backed Sex Pest Victim
    UK Unionist Suspended By Labour in Backlash Over 'Dog Whistle Racism' Tweet Targeting Priti Patel
    Tags:
    UK Labour Party, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Brexit, Barry Gardiner, Keir Starmer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Waves crash onto the road as Cyclone Tauktae batters Mumbai, India a still image taken from social media video.
    Deaths, Destruction, Chaos: Worst Cyclone in Decades Hits India
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse