Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Rally in London

Watch a live broadcast from London where demonstrators are taking to the streets on Saturday, 15 May, to show their solidarity with Palestinians amid continuing tensions between the Gaza Strip and Israel.
Gaza's Hamas group launched rocket attacks at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians in East Jerusalem. The death toll in Israel currently stands at eight.
Israel fired artillery and intensified airstrikes against a network of Palestinian militant tunnels under Gaza. According to Palestinian health officials, at least 119 people have been killed in Gaza, including 31 children and 19 women, and 830 others wounded.
This has been the fiercest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 2014.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
