Wax Figures of Harry and Meghan Moved to A-Lister Hollywood Zone in Madame Tussauds

The "Royal Zone" in Madame Tussauds in London is now two wax figures short after the museum moved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle into the "Awards Party Zone" after they stepped down from their senior royal roles last year.
Instead of standing alongside the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince William, the pair is now rubbing shoulders with A-listers such as Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, and George Clooney.
The new celeb zone was unveiled on May 13 and according to Madame Tussauds' General Manager Tim Waters, a great deal of thought was put into its design "to really make guests feel like a VIP."
“Ever watchful of the celebrity landscape, we’ve moved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s figures to join their Hollywood friends, reflecting their new status on the world stage as A-list favourites,” Waters told The Sun.
The wax figures of the couple were first unveiled in May 2018 ahead of their wedding in Windsor, England. Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made multiple allegations about the royal family in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, including claims of racism. Markle also opened up about her struggles with mental health while pregnant with their first child Archie, as Buckingham Palace vowed to investigate allegations privately.
