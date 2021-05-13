Register
13:34 GMT13 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Texts for Lex: Former PM David Cameron's Lobbying for Aussie Mate's Finance Firm in Detail

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082879016_0:120:3108:1869_1200x675_80_0_0_25fe6fd3c6af0b1ab5321af75ca1553a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105131082878975-texts-for-lex-former-pm-david-camerons-lobbying-for-aussie-mates-finance-firm-in-detail/

    With former British Prime Minister David Cameron facing tough questions from the House of Commons Treasury Committee on Thursday, we take a look at the texts he sent minister and civil servants begging aid for his friend Lex Greensill's doomed finance company.

    While it first emerged in March that Cameron had been sending inappropriate texts to Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his juniors, a fresh slew of cringeworthy messages came to light on Tuesday.

    Cameron contacted Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi — who was then business minister, asking them to help get a government-backed COVID-19 pandemic emergency loan for Greensill Capital, of which he was an adviser and holder of share options worth up to £40 million.

    Also on the ex-leader's contacts list were permanent secretary to the Treasury Sir Tom Scholar, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe, and PM Boris Johnson's senior special adviser Sheridan Westlake.

    "I know you are manically busy - and doing a great job, by the way (this is bloody hard and I think the team is coping extremely well)", read one text to Gove dated 3 April 2020. "But do you have a moment for a word? I am on this number and v free. All good wishes Dc".

    The same day, Cameron texted Sunak begging a "very quick word" on the Treasury's refusal to give Greensill access to the COVID Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). In subsequent messages, Cameron said he was "genuinely baffled" by the decision, calling it "bonkers", "nuts", and probably down to a "simple misunderstanding that I can explain".

    After finally arranging to talk to Sunak, Cameron texted Gove to say: "Am now speaking to Rishi first thing tomorrow. If I am still stuck, can I call you then?"

    Following his call with Sunak, Cameron texted Scholar with a last request for "one more high level chat" with him, claiming the chancellor had "agreed". But on 22 April he was back to texting Sunak with a wheedling plea to give the CCFF application "another nudge over the finish line".

    Britain's former prime minister David Cameron sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court following the women's singles semi-finals on the tenth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on 13 July 2017
    © AFP 2021 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    David Cameron, Lex Greensill, Rishi Sunak, Bank of England to Give Evidence in Lobbying Saga
    Australian national Greensill served as an adviser to Cameron's government, but the former PM has claimed that he was not a "close member" of his team and that they met "twice at most" during his six years in Downing Street.

    But Cameron admitted Greensill had worked on the supply chain finance scheme for NHS pharmacies his government adopted. The scheme was initially financed by Greensill's former employer Citigroup, but that role was was taken over by Greensill capital in July 2018, when Cameron's ally Theresa May was PM. In August of that year, Cameron joined Greensill as a part-time senior adviser.

    “I am riding to the rescue with Supply Chain Finance with my friend Lex Greensill… See you with Rishi's for an elbow bump or foot tap. Love Dc", Cameron wrote to Scholar in March 2020 in one particularly cringeworthy message.

    He followed up in April with a cry of: "Please do all you can to expedite this and not let us get stuck in the pending tray!"

    Greensill was forced to deny MPs accusations that he was a "fraudster" who ran his company like a "Ponzi scheme" when he appeared before the Treasury Committee on Tuesday.

    The Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists cleared Cameron in late March of breaking the lobbying rules his own government created to prevent such sleaze.

    Related:

    ‘Keen to Ensure Lessons Are Learned’: Cameron to ‘Respond Positively' to Greensill Lobbying Probe
    David Cameron's Lobbying Email Revealed Amid Reports He Pressed Gov't to Back $968 Mln UK-China Fund
    Johnson Faces New Sleaze Probe Over Caribbean Trip 'Facilitated' by Tory Donor
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Bank of England, Michael Gove, Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, Greensill Capital, David Cameron
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love and War (1996). The film based on Hemingway's Farewell to Arms tells a story about an American soldier and nurse who fall in love with each other during the Italian campaign of the First World War. The nurse is played by Sandra Bullock, pictured with Chris O'Donnell.
    International Nurses Day: How Hollywood Sees Nurses
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse