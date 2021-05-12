Boris Johnson Says Public Inquiry Into COVID-19 Response Will Likely Begin in Spring 2022

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that "we should be mindful" of the scale and the resources the inquiry requires, so that it doesn't inadvertently distract the NHS workers "at the peak our struggle against the disease."

In an official statement on another step of lifting lockdown measures and Covid-19 updates, Johnson confirmed the decision to investigate the initial government response to the pandemic.

He added that Westminster was in talks with the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to set the terms of the inquiry.

"Amid such tragedy that state has an obligation to examine its actions as rigorously and as candidly as possible and to learn every lesson for the future, which is why I've always said that when the time is right there should be a full and independent inquiry. So, I can confirm today that the government will establish an independent public inquiry on a statutory basis with full powers under the Inquiries Act of 2005," Johnson told parliament.

​The right moment for the inquiry, according to the PM, is Spring 2022.

Johnson suggested that if the nation was to recover as "One Team UK", it must also learn lessons together through a process that "will place the state's actions under the microscope".

Johnson also warned that the end of the lockdown did not mean the end of Covid-19, as the threat of new variants remained with "high likelihood of a surge this winter".

Leader of the opposition, Labour's Keir Starmer, welcomed the PM's commitment to a transparent inquiry but questioned its time frame. Starmer asked why the inquiry won’t be starting earlier and advised the government to not only consult the devolved leadership but also the bereaved families, and the NHS workers.