Pro-Palestinian Activists Protest in London

Sputnik is live from London, UK, where pro-Palestinian activists are gathering in front of the residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street to protest against an Israeli court ruling to evict several Palestinian families from the city.
The protesters are expected to call on the UK government to have its say on the matter.
Hundreds of Palestinians and 17 Israeli policemen were injured in the latest round of violence in Jerusalem on 7 May. Friday's clashes were the biggest so far in the string of violence that was sparked by recent events and the lasting legal woes between Palestinians and Israelis.
