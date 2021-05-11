Queen's Speech at State Opening of UK Parliament

Sputnik is live from London, UK, where Queen Elizabeth II is delivering a speech to mark the formal start of the parliamentary year in the UK.
It was earlier reported that the monarch is expected to announce a sweeping legislative agenda for the new session of parliament on 11 May, with bills to allow post-Brexit state aid to save jobs, relax planning regulations for new housing, and centralise control of the health service.
At the same time, it is rumoured that a long-promised social care bill will either be absent from the Queen's address or may be rolled up into health legislation.
The event is taking place following local elections in the UK held on 6 May.
