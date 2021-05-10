Register
12:48 GMT10 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    London view

    Hubs for Business? UK Freeport Exporters Will Be Slapped With Duties Under Post-Brexit Deal

    © CC0
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081394644_0:200:1920:1280_1200x675_80_0_0_a0116d9fc9bad593900968855ad1e69f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105101082846760-hubs-for-business-uk-freeport-exporters-will-be-slapped-with-duties-under-post-brexit-deal/

    In March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that eight new English freeport areas, including those in Liverpool and Plymouth, will be a "transformational" benefit of Brexit.

    The UK government has admitted that manufacturers in English freeports will be unable to benefit from the low tax rates if they export to certain countries including Canada and Norway.  

    A freeport is a special kind of port, where goods that arrive from abroad are not subject to tariffs, including VA or excise duties normally paid by companies to the government.

    In March, London said that freeports will be created at the East Midlands Airport, Liverpool, Felixstowe, Plymouth, Thames, Teesside, Humber, and Solent.

    The government, however, disclosed late last week that the recent post-Brexit trade agreements with at least 23 countries, such as Switzerland and Singapore, include clauses that stipulate companies in freeport zones being subject to duties when exporting finished products to any of these countries.

    The UK Department for International Trade confirmed in a statement that the so-called "duty exemption prohibitions" would be imposed on the 23 nations, saying "it is not uncommon for free trade agreements to have these provisions".

    "Where these provisions apply, businesses can choose to either benefit from the duty drawback, or the preferential rates under the free trade agreement — provided they meet the rules of origin test under that agreement — depending on what suits them best", the statement pointed out.

    Shadow Trade Secretary Emily Thornberry, for her part, argued the freeport-related clauses could easily have been removed during the trade deal discussions, asserting that "on the surface of it, this looks like a catastrophic blunder by a minister stuck in her silo".

    "As a result, I fear that manufacturers in towns, cities, and regions across our country who have succeeded in bidding for freeport status risk missing out on access to key markets", Thornberry added, berating Trade Secretary Liz Truss for failing to properly tackle the issue.

    "It would have taken an hour of discussion and the stroke of a pen to explain the UK's freeports policy to negotiators from these countries and remove the prohibition clauses from those agreements, and I cannot understand why Liz Truss failed to do that", the shadow trade secretary said.

    She noted that she had earlier asked Truss to clarify the situation, adding that "if it [the situation] needs fixing", the trade secretary should return to the negotiating table "immediately with these 23 countries and get these clauses removed before Britain's freeports come into operation later this year".

    © REUTERS / JEFF OVERS/BBC
    Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show

    This followed a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to Teesside, one of the nation's freeports, where the two praised the government's initiative to set up special areas in a host of English ports.

    Sunak described Teesside as a "genuinely transformational" city that will see "the combination with the freeport and the super deduction, [as well as] huge tax incentives for businesses to invest".

    "Freeports have been used around the world to create jobs. […] We're turbo charging them with really attractive incentives for businesses to make things easier for them to import and export, to invest in new equipment and also to employ people. We believe that is going to lead to great local jobs", the chancellor underscored.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Britain 9 December 2020.
    © REUTERS / ©UK Parliament/JESSICA TAYLOR
    Boris Johnson Signs Post-Brexit Trade Deal With EU as British MPs Overwhelmingly Back Agreement
    The remarks were echoed by the government who earlier touted freeports as "hubs for business and enterprise for both manufacturing and services trade".

    "These could be free of unnecessary checks and paperwork, and include customs and tax benefits. These zones reduce costs and bureaucracy, encouraging manufacturing businesses to set up or re-shore", the government added.

    Related:

    It's Not The Brexit Deal People Voted For, But it Protects UK's Sovereignty, Political Analyst Says
    Transition Period in EU-UK Relations Ends, Post-Brexit Ties Deal Enters Into Force
    Boris Johnson Signs Post-Brexit Trade Deal With EU as British MPs Overwhelmingly Back Agreement
    Tags:
    government, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse