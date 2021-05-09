Register
18:33 GMT09 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of his father Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, 17 April 2021.

    Prince Andrew's 'Private Banker' Accused of Sexual Assault Is Axed From Duke's Business

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841849_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_07562b5ee933809b38c78dc69d6a88d6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105091082841913-prince-andrews-private-banker-accused-of-sexual-assault-is-axed-from-dukes-business/

    Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, won't stand more scrutiny. The prince stepped down from his royal duties in November 2019 after it was revealed that he had links with discredited financier Jeffrey Epstein who was accused of sex trafficking young girls around the world.

    Prince Andrew’s business partner Harry Keogh, who lost his job at the Queen’s bank Coutts in 2018 over sexual harassment claims, has “ceased” to be a part of the duke’s ventures, the register at Companies House shows.

    Keogh, who was accused of making unwanted sexual advances towards his female colleagues, boasting about sexual "achievements" and making lewd comments, has been named as one of the primary controllers of Lincelles, along with Prince Andrew and commercial lawyer Charles Douglas.

    The updated register shows that he was axed from the company the same day it was incorporated on 26 June 2020. The change was recorded on 5 May, just a week after the media reported Prince Andrew’s unfortunate connection.

    According to a source said to be close to the Duke of York, “the latest paperwork filing is part of the preparation for the closing down of the entire structure, which is expected to be completed shortly.”

    ‘Secretive’ Company Comes to Light

    The Telegraph revealed on 27 April, that the “secretive” business, Lincelles - named after a battle in 1793 in which the English forces were commanded by the Duke of York, George III's second son - was established in summer 2020 as a trust fund for Prince Andrew’s family investments.

    According to the magazine, the business venture was abandoned straight away after being deemed “not appropriate” by the Royal family.

    “Lincelles Unlimited has never been operational, has not received any funds or paid any monies out,” Prince Andrew’s spokesman said at the end of April.

    But it’s not the company itself that has resulted in the embattled prince coming under new scrutiny but his business relationship with Keogh, who was described as his “private banker", as well as "friend and adviser’"

    Britain's Prince Andrew leaves his home in Windsor, England, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
    © AP Photo / Steve Parsons
    Britain's Prince Andrew leaves his home in Windsor, England, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

    Keogh was also spotted as a guest at the wedding of Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018 - long after the bank had opened its internal review into “sex pest” claims, which it had in 2015.

    The Daily Mail notes, however, that the man could have signed a non-disclosure agreement preventing him from speaking about the allegations.

    Despite being sacked from the bank, a source previously told the Telegraph that Keogh has not been subjected to any criminal investigation or tested in a court.

    Prince Andrew’s links and friendships have come under increased investigation now, after claims surfaced that he had slept with Jeffrey Epstein’s underage “sex slave” Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The girl alleges she was flown to the UK by Epstein to have sex with the prince when she was only 17.

    The Duke of York vehemently denied these accusations in his BBC interview which aired in November 2019, a few month after Epstein killed himself in his prison cell. During the interview, the prince denied ever meeting Roberts Giuffre and suggested that a photo which purportedly shows them together had been doctored.

    The clamour around Prince Andrew’s ill-fated friendship with the convicted sexual offender Epstein prompted him to step down from his senior royal duties shortly after the interview was aired.

    Tags:
    sex, Queen, Prince Andrew, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse