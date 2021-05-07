Scottish National Party Wins Marginal Parliament Seat of Edinburgh Central

The pro-independence SNP has won 27 of the first 30 seats so far declared in the Scottish Parliament election, including taking East Lothian from Labour and Ayr from Johnson's Conservatives, which are considered two of the election's key battlegrounds, according to Reuters.
However, as the voting is still ongoing, the odds of the pro-union parties securing as many seats as the SNP are still pretty high.
Turnout in three of Edinburgh’s Holyrood constituencies was reportedly higher compared to any previous Scottish Parliament elections.
Scotland's First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has retained her seat.
"I am extremely happy and extremely confident that we are on track in the SNP for a fourth consecutive election victory," she said, as quoted by Reuters.
The outcome of the election could put Scotland on the path towards another independence referendum. However, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that he will block such a vote. In 2014, Scots voted 55%-45% to remain part of the UK.
