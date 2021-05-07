Ready or Not, Here I Come! Duchess of Cambridge Hides Book Somewhere in Britain

Ahead of the launch of the Hold Still book on Friday, the Duchess joined other members of the reading organisation The Book Fairies to hide her copy somewhere in the UK.
In total, 150 copies of Hold Still will be placed in various locations across country in a fairy godmother gesture, for Brits to find and enjoy.
The Duchess wrote the introductory text, while a panel of judges has selected 100 many submissions to be featured in the publication.
“From virtual birthday parties, handmade rainbows and community clapping to brave NHS staff, resilient keyworkers and people dealing with illness, isolation and loss. The images convey humour and grief, creativity and kindness, tragedy and hope – expressing and exploring both our shared and individual experiences,” an NPG description of the book said.
Kate’s sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex has also been involved in literary business and is set to publish her first children’s book in June 2021.
“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex’s first children’s book, The Bench, beautifully captures the special relationship between fathers and sons, as seen through a mother’s eyes. The book’s storytelling and illustration give us snapshots of shared moments that evoke a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion,” the British book retailer Waterstones said.
Markle signing the book with her royal title has caused some controversy and invited criticism, in the light of her and Prince Harry laying down their royal duties in 2020.
