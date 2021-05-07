Firefighters Tackle Huge Blaze at Tower Block in London

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the fire in the 43-storey apartment building complex next to the River Thames at around 9 am, according to the Express.
"Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on Fairmont Avenue in Poplar. Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block. Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors are alight,” London Fire Brigade spokesman said.
🚨 20 fire engines on the scene of a fire at New Providence Wharf in East London this morning.— Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) May 7, 2021
The building’s still covered in ACM cladding - the same type as was on Grenfell. Awaiting updates. @LBC pic.twitter.com/vvKaNzxTUW
Firefighters are tackling a fire at a 19-storey block of flats in #Poplar Parts of the 8th, 9th and 10th floors are alight. There are now 20 fire engines at the scene © @ATLondon2 https://t.co/XsbfJEXQqm pic.twitter.com/228AyjNzxf— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 7, 2021
According to media reports, the blaze was several storeys high, with black smoke rising into the air.
The London Ambulance Service had dispatched ambulance crews at the site.
"They've treated a number of people, and remain at the scene, working with other emergency services," London Ambulance Service said.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
