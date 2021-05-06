Register
08:20 GMT06 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Beginning of the Rendlesham Forest UFO Trail

    Rendlesham Forest UFO Incident: Eyewitness Unveils First Photos of 'Basketball-Sized Red Orb'

    © CC BY 2.0 / Draco2008 / Rendlesham Forest
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107639/23/1076392377_0:3:1200:678_1200x675_80_0_0_7b6f8380abf117466b354335ea08d569.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105061082814383-rendlesham-forest-ufo-incident-eyewitness-unveils-first-photos-of-basketball-sized-red-orb/

    Suffolk’s Rendlesham Forest grabbed the attention of UFO hunters back in the 1980s when US military personnel stationed there claimed they had witnessed some mysterious bright lights and a triangular object at the site for several nights. The incident wasn't deemed as posing any significant threat by the defence authorities.

    The Rendlesham Forest incident has taken a new turn: photos allegedly showing the same UFO spotted by the team of Colonel Charles Halt, the deputy base commander of RAF Bentwaters located near the spooky woods, have emerged online.

    A witness, known only as “John The Poacher”, has shared the black and white photos through the UFO Casebook website, allegedly showing a mysterious round object hovering around in the woods on the night of 28 December 1980. The man said that he was just some 200 meters away from a group of US military personnel led by Halt when he took the bombshell images at the Rendlesham Forest after he went poaching that day.

    Military personnel from the two NATO bases in Suffolk, RAF Woodbridge and RAF Bentwaters, were the first ones to share their cryptic accounts of mysterious lights and a fast-moving glowing object that was making its way through the woods in the early morning of 26 December and then a night later, on 28 December, when Colonel Halt went out to investigate the weird occurrence. Halt detailed his account in a famous memo to the UK Ministry of Defence, that has majorly gone unanswered. The colonel has since criticised the authorities for covering up what he claimed was an extraterrestrial sighting.

    The poacher seems to have corroborated the US military’s account. He says he has kept this information secret for over four decades…

    “When I was younger I was a poacher, I lived very close to Rendlesham Forest and frequently went poaching there. So back in 1980, 28th December I was in the forest poaching,” the man shared.

    “Now bear this in mind, before this encounter I saw and heard a lot of strange things in that forest. I could tell you stories that would bend your bones, so every time I went poaching I always took my camera always hoping to capture some evidence.”

    Rendlesham Forest
    © CC BY 2.0 / Draco2008 / Rendlesham Forest
    UK's Most Famous UFO Sighting Was Just a Hallucinogen-Induced Military Experiment, New Book Claims
    The poacher said that the object captured by his camera looked like “a basketball-sized red orb”.

    “It had a black centre like a pupil and looked just like an eye winking at you, just like Halt explained it,” he recalled.

    “It was zig-zagging between the trees, strange, freaked me out, weird man, proper not right, I saw it before Halt. It passed me first,” John insisted. He then added that it was not the only encounter on that night:

    “Halt and his team was about 200 meters away, I could hear all the noise. Later I saw another UFO it was firing beams of light down to the ground, definitely looking for something, God knows what.”

    However, it cannot be said with certainty whether the pictures are genuine before more information about the type of camera and film are revealed, analysts told The Sun, a UK tabloid.

    But the anonymous witness is confident about his “truth”: “After this thing happened I was followed for weeks, I had my phone tapped, scary time man. Anyway enjoy my photos, these are the real deal!!!” he wrote for the website, while keeping his full identity secret.

    Tags:
    United States, United Kingdom, UFO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse