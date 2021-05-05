Register
20:09 GMT05 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    French fishing boats (File)

    UK Slams 'Disproportionate' French Threat to Cut Off Power to Jersey in Fishing Rights Row

    © AP Photo / MICHEL SPINGLER
    UK
    Get short URL
    325
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107847/97/1078479775_0:92:2000:1217_1200x675_80_0_0_37f5f1ae0c6eab18bd061ddeafb850d8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105051082809551-uk-slams-disproportionate-french-threat-to-cut-off-power-to-jersey-in-fishing-rights-row/

    France has seen unrest at English Channel ports by fishermen angry at their loss of rights in British waters following the end of the post-Brexit transition period. Some set up burning barricades at Boulogne-sur-Mer in late April to stop lorries carrying imported fish from the UK.

    The British government and that of Jersey have condemned French threats to cut off power to the self-ruled island over a post-Brexit fishing row.

    Jersey's Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Gorst hit back at French Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin on Wednesday after she tried to intimidate the Channel Island bailiwick 14 miles (22 km) off the coast of Normandy over a delay in issuing licenses to just 17 French fishing boats.

    "It is not the first threat that France has made," Gorst stressed, pointing out that hold-up was simply down to fishermen failing to provide information on their historical catches in the waters.  

    He blamed the "confusing" post-Brexit trade deal negotiated between the UK and European Union last year for the impasse.

    Downing Street also weighed into the row on Jersey's side.

    "To threaten Jersey like this is clearly unacceptable and disproportionate," a British government spokesman said, adding: "We trust the French will use the mechanisms of our new treaty to solve problems."

    "We absolutely respect the historic rights of French fishermen to fish in Jersey waters as they have been doing for centuries," he insisted, but pointed out that under the post-Brexit trade deal all fishing vessels have to provide figures for their catches in the past three years to obtain licenses.

    "We can all see that this is not the first threat that the French have made, either to Jersey or the United Kingdom, since we're into this new deal," the Spokesman said. "The trade deal is clear that when fishermen provide the evidence, we will provide the licences."

    HMS Mersey. File photo
    © Photo : LPhot Joe Cater/ROYAL NAVY
    Warning for French Fishermen? Five UK Warships Deployed to Channel After Brexit Deal Enters Force
    Two weeks earlier French fishermen set up burning road barricades at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer near the Dover Strait to block lorries carrying fish imported from the UK, in protest at their loss of fishing rights in British waters since the post Brexit transition period expired on December 31 2020.

    The final stretch of talks that sealed the deal that has enraged French fishing communities were held between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a German. That was after negotiations with the Commission's chief negotiator, Frenchman Michel Barnier, repeated stalled over issues including fisheries.

    Jersey Electricity reassured anxious islanders that the French threat would not result in a blackout.

    "Following enquiries from our customers regarding the French fishing dispute, JE can reassure customers that in the unlikely event electricity supplies from France are disrupted, La Collette Power Station and Queens’ Road has capacity to supply Jersey’s electricity requirements," the utility said in a statement.

    Jersey and Guernsey, the two autonomous islands' position extends the British maritime Exclusive Economic Zone across the English Channel almost to the French coast.

    Like the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands are not part of the United Kingdom but are self-governing Crown dependencies — and well-known as tax havens due to their independent fiscal policy-making powers. Two French attempts to invade the islands in the 18th century failed, but they were occupied by Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

     

    Related:

    Irish PM Warns of 'Damage Going Much Further' in Northern Ireland If Brexit Weaponisation Persists
    European Parliament Ratifies Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK
    'Frexit' on Horizon? Ex-Brexit Chief Negotiator Barnier Reveals What May Prompt France to Leave EU
    Tags:
    fisheries, Michel Barnier, Ursula von der Leyen, Boris Johnson, Brexit, France, Jersey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse