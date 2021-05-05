'Such a Winner': Twitter Reactions Pour in After Meghan Markle's Copyright Case Victory

Meghan Markle has gained victory in a copyright infringement and misuse of private information case against the publisher of the Mail On Sunday, as it released a letter to her estranged father.
The ruling by London’s High Court reads that neither Queen Elizabeth nor a former senior royal aide had claimed ownership of a letter Markle wrote to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018.
Supporters of the Duchess took to social media to praise her stamina and determination in pressing on with the case since 2019, when the Mail on Sunday published the letter.
Previously, the UK High Court ruled that the Mail on Sunday must publish a front-page statement about the Duchess of Sussex’s copyright claim victory against the newspaper.
The relationship between Markle and her father reportedly deteriorated after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. In 2019, Thomas Markle leaked parts of her personal letter to him, in which the Duchess accused him of lying and trying to make money on pseudo-sensational interviews.
