Register
13:59 GMT05 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Browning 9mm Pistol

    Gunshots At The Phoenix: Murder Suspect 'Snorted Cocaine And Told Me To Burn Car'

    © Flickr / Defence Images
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105051082807893-gunshots-at-the-phoenix-murder-suspect-snorted-cocaine-and-told-me-to-burn-car/

    In July 2019 a 27-year-old Kosovan was shot dead after an “altercation” at a snooker club in east London. A former “promising footballer” is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his murder.

    A Kosovan accused of driving the killers away from a murder in a snooker club has told the trial he was “petrified” of one of the men, who snorted lines of cocaine and then ordered him to “burn” the Land Rover.

    Grineo Daka was shot dead at the Phoenix snooker club in Leyton, east London, around 3am on 7 July 2019.

    Detectives originally charged Liridon Saliuka, 29, with murder but he was found dead in his cell in Belmarsh prison on 2 January 2020.

    Jeton Krasniqi
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Jeton Krasniqi

    They later charged Jeton Krasniqi, 27, with murder and he is now on trial along with Edison Brahimi, 29, who denies four counts of perverting the course of justice.

    On Wednesday 5 May Brahimi entered the witness box to give the jury his version of events.

    Brahimi claimed he was downstairs at the snooker club when he heard three or four shots coming from upstairs and saw dozens of people running away.

    He said he had no idea what was going on but was concerned for his brother Mirsad, who was upstairs at the time.

    Brahimi said he went up the stairs and “peeped” around the corner but could not see much because it was “smoky” and “foggy” as a result of the gunshots.

    The prosecution claim Jeton Krasniqi was the shooter and Liridon Saliuka had handed him the gun. But last week Krasniqi gave evidence, in which he accused Mr Saliuka of carrying out the shooting and said the gunman then gave him the murder weapon, asking him to dispose of it.

    Krasniqi threw the gun into a neighbouring garden and claimed Mr Saliuka was “angry” with him when he found out what he had done with it.

    Giving evidence Brahimi said he eventually found Mirsad and they both left the club, along with his friend Liridon Saliuka - who he had seen being chased out by a man with a baseball bat - and Jeton Krasniqi, who he claimed he did not know well.

    He said Mirsad was “panicking” and he ended up driving off without him.

    Brahimi claimed he asked Mr Saliuka what had happened inside the Phoenix and was told: “Shut the f*** up and just drive.”

    He claimed he drove his rented Land Rover to Epping Forest with Mr Saliuka constantly snorting cocaine and acting erratically.

    “He was erratic, fidgeting, angry. He had a lot of anger. He doesn’t ever talk to me like that unless he’s on drugs,” Brahimi told the jury.

    He said Mr Saliuka then told him: “Pull over, I’m going to burn the car.”

    But when he protested Mr Saliuka changed his mind and told him to drive to a friend’s apartment in Camden, north London.

    James Scobie QC, defending, asked Brahimi why he had not stood up to Mr Saliuka and refused to go along with his demands.

    Brahimi claimed Mr Saliuka was “unpredictable” when he was high on drugs and he decided not to confront him because he did not know what he might do.
    “You can’t tell. He might use a weapon. He wanted to burn a vehicle and was high on drugs. I thought I’d wait until he got sober and then go along with my life,” said Brahimi.

    He said he parked the Land Rover below the block of flats where the friend lived and then, still terrified of Mr Saliuka, handed him his car keys and his mobile phone.

    Brahimi said Mr Saliuka left and he himself went home but could not sleep.

    “I had never witnessed anything so bad. I was worried about how I was going to get the car back,” said Brahimi.

    He said he later found out someone had died in the snooker club shooting and his first reaction was: “Liridon must be part of it because why else would he tell me to burn the car and then take the keys?”

    Brahimi said: “I was petrified. I was shocked. I didn’t expect someone would die even thought there was a shooting. And I was piecing things together.”

    He said he “feared retribution” from associates of Grineo Daka and stayed in hiding until December 2020 when he was eventually arrested and charged.

    The jury was then shown CCTV footage of Brahimi hugging Mr Saliuka in Belmarsh prison, where they were both in custody.

    Brahimi said: “I just wanted to keep everything cool and calm.”

    A few days later Mr Saliuka was dead.

    The jury have been told police have not been able to ascertain Mirsad Brahimi’s whereabouts and it is not known if he is still in the country.

    Under English law there is nobody in court representing Mr Saliuka or his family.

    The trial continues.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse