Johnson Says Most Britons Feel Second Scottish Independence Vote is ‘Reckless’, 'Irresponsible'

"I think that most people in Scotland, most people around the whole of the UK, feel that..., as we're coming forwards out of a pandemic together, this is not the time to have a reckless, and I think irresponsible, second referendum," Johnson told reporters during a trip to the English midlands.
Scots will take to the polls on Thursday to vote for a brand new parliament, in an election that will see Scottish politicians battle for 129 spots in the Hollyrood.
The Scottish National Party (SNP), led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish Conservatives led by Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour led by Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Liberal Democrats led by Willie Rennie, and the Scottish Greens, led by their co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are among the main competitors for MSP seats.
The newest additions to the list include the Reform UK party, led by Michelle Ballantyne, the Alba Party led by former First Minister and SNP leader Alex Salmond, and All for Unity led by George Galloway.
All comments
Show new comments (0)