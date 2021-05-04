Ex-Minister Berates Government as Trial of Two British Soldiers Accused of 1972 Murder Collapses

Two former soldiers have walked free after their trial for the murder of an IRA man in 1972 collapsed.
Soldier A and Soldier C, both in their 70s, had denied murdering Joe McCann, 24, who was shot in controversial circumstances in the Markets area of Belfast in April 1972.
Johnny Mercer, a former British Army officer who quit as defence minister last month over the treatment of veterans who served in Northern Ireland welcomed the outcome.
McCann was a member of the Official IRA - from which the Provisional IRA broke away - and had been trying avoid being arrested when he was shot and killed.
The soldiers admitted firing shots but claimed it was in self-defence.
They were interviewed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Historical Enquiries Team (HET) in 2010 and eventually prosecuted.
But last week a judge ruled the HET evidence was inadmissible and on Tuesday, 4 May, the Public Prosecution Service said it would not be appealing against his ruling.
