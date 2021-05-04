Ex-Minister Berates Government as Trial of Two British Soldiers Accused of 1972 Murder Collapses

Last month Johnny Mercer resigned as a defence minister in protest at the treatment of British veterans who served in Northern Ireland. Mr Mercer had then attended the trial in Belfast of two former soldiers accused of a murder during The Troubles.

Two former soldiers have walked free after their trial for the murder of an IRA man in 1972 collapsed.

Soldier A and Soldier C, both in their 70s, had denied murdering Joe McCann, 24, who was shot in controversial circumstances in the Markets area of Belfast in April 1972.

Johnny Mercer, a former British Army officer who quit as defence minister last month over the treatment of veterans who served in Northern Ireland welcomed the outcome.

​McCann was a member of the Official IRA - from which the Provisional IRA broke away - and had been trying avoid being arrested when he was shot and killed.

The soldiers admitted firing shots but claimed it was in self-defence.

​They were interviewed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Historical Enquiries Team (HET) in 2010 and eventually prosecuted.

But last week a judge ruled the HET evidence was inadmissible and on Tuesday, 4 May, the Public Prosecution Service said it would not be appealing against his ruling.