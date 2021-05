Scottish Tory Leader Says Johnson Should Resign if He Broke Code of Conduct

UK PM Boris Johnson is facing three reviews into his conduct, including one by the Electoral Commission into the funding of refurbishments to the prime ministerial flat above the offices at 10 Downing Street.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign if he is found to have broken the ministerial code of conduct — so says the leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

Opposition leaders have demanded Johnson quit if he is found to have acted improperly over refurbishments to the prime ministerial apartment above 10 Downing Street.

Moray MP Douglas Ross was asked by the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday if he would apply the same standards to his own party leader as to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, against whom he moved a no-confidence motion in March over an inquiry's findings that she misled the Scottish parliament.

“Of course, I think people expect the highest standards of those in the highest office of the land,” Ross said. “That’s why I think people are looking at the investigations that are currently ongoing and waiting for the answers.”

Three separate reviews are currently underway, including one by the Electoral Commission into Johnson's use of Conservative Party funds to refurbish the flat. The opposition has linked the affair to Johnson's role in waiving tax rules for foreign-domiciled staff of Tory donor James Dyson, who were posted to the UK to help build thousands of medical ventilators early in the coronavirus pandemic.

​Appearing on the same programme, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab pointed out Johnson had ultimately covered the costs of the work out of his own pocket and insisted the PM had "been clear he followed the codes of conduct".