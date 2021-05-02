Scottish Tory Leader Says Johnson Should Resign if He Broke Code of Conduct

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign if he is found to have broken the ministerial code of conduct — so says the leader of the Scottish Conservatives.
Opposition leaders have demanded Johnson quit if he is found to have acted improperly over refurbishments to the prime ministerial apartment above 10 Downing Street.
Moray MP Douglas Ross was asked by the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday if he would apply the same standards to his own party leader as to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, against whom he moved a no-confidence motion in March over an inquiry's findings that she misled the Scottish parliament.
“Of course, I think people expect the highest standards of those in the highest office of the land,” Ross said. “That’s why I think people are looking at the investigations that are currently ongoing and waiting for the answers.”
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 2, 2021
Appearing on the same programme, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab pointed out Johnson had ultimately covered the costs of the work out of his own pocket and insisted the PM had "been clear he followed the codes of conduct".
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 2, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)