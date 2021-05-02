Register
09:15 GMT02 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the CWGC, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Air Forces Memorial to attend a service to mark the Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force, in Runnymede, England, Wednesday March 31, 2021

    'Heads Could Roll': New Security Scare Triggered After Intruders Breach Queen's Windsor Estate

    © AP Photo / Steve Reigate
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082625870_0:238:2499:1643_1200x675_80_0_0_324bac42129259f47d686db7a9cda1b1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105021082784152-heads-could-roll-new-security-scare-triggered-after-intruders-breach-queens-windsor-estate/

    Security fears were also triggered after a smartly dressed 44-year-old female intruder drove up in a cab to the official Windsor residence of the Duke of York shortly after 11 a.m. on 19 April, the day of Prince Philip's funeral.

    Queen Elizabeth II was embroiled in another major security scare on 25 April, when two intruders scaled fences and broke into her Windsor estate, the British media reported on Saturday.

    The abode in question is Prince Andrew's official residence, and he was reportedly at home at the time of the incident. The Queen usually uses the area to ride her horses and takes her corgis for walks.

    A police spokesperson said in a statement later that "two people, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of being found in or upon enclosed premises".

    "They have been released under investigation while inquiries continue. There was no risk to any individual on the site", the statement added.

    Members of the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery ride their horses away from Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 15, 2021, following the April 9 death of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99.
    © AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
    Members of the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery ride their horses away from Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 15, 2021, following the April 9 death of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99.

    The incident took place about a week after a woman who claimed to be engaged to Prince Andrew was able to roam the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park unrestricted and enter the royal's house by simply impressing the guards with her "polished appearance".

    Ken Wharfe, Princess Diana's personal protection officer for seven years, told The Sun that "when you take these incidents into account then it is a farce".

    "It is totally unacceptable and makes the Queen vulnerable. This is very worrying and things really need to change", Wharfe added.

    The newspaper also cited an unnamed source as dubbing the 25 April incident "an astonishing lapse".

    "Everyone was on high alert after the first intruder, now this happens. Heads could roll. It is unforgivable. The couple wandered around for ages before anyone spotted them and police were called. Andrew was at home at the time. You have to wonder what on Earth is going on up there', the source said.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021.

    On 19 April, a 44-year-old female intruder managed to breach the Windsor estate after she told a staff member that she was engaged to Prince Andrew and that her name was Irene Windsor.

    The woman, who reportedly arrived in the UK from Spain on the day of Prince Philip's funeral just three miles away at Windsor Castle, demanded that one of the private security guards pay for her taxi, claiming she had a lunch appointment with the Duke of York.

    "She was apparently very smartly dressed, in suit trousers, a yellow blouse and peach jacket, and had her hair done up and full make-up. She cut quite a glamorous figure and the guards were completely taken in by her", a source was quoted as telling The Sun, adding that the security guards never suspected the woman was a total stranger to Prince Andrew and "seemingly had a fixation with him".

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a service at St Peter's church in Wolferton, near the Sandringham Estate in England, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    Queen Seen Driving Her Jaguar With Her Corgi Pups Ahead of Prince Philip's Funeral - Report
    The woman reportedly spent at least 20 minutes roaming the gardens before she was arrested on suspicion of burglary and later sectioned under the Mental Health Act, while a security review has been launched in connection with the extraordinary security lapse.

    In 2020, a decision was taken to scale back Prince Andrew's police protection as part of cost-cutting measures and in the wake of his withdrawal from royal duties over the convicted sex felon Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Nevertheless, the royal still has Met Police personal protection as the son of the monarch.

    Related:

    What Was The Secret Behind Queen Elizabeth's and Prince Philip's 73-Year Marriage?
    22 Members of Royal 'Bubble' Will Comfort the Queen While She Mourns Prince Philip, Report Says
    Queen Elizabeth II Kept Photo of Herself and Prince Philip in Handbag During Funeral, Reports Say
    Tags:
    Investigation, police, estate, Windsor, intruder, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse