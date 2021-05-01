Register
07:22 GMT01 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Sunday, 21 April 2019 file photo, Zara and Mike Tindall arrive to attend the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle in England

    Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Gave Birth on Bathroom Floor: Here Are the Details

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/01/1082777238_0:0:2178:1226_1200x675_80_0_0_951ddfaf6af78e772cd3fb9d51caee36.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105011082777198-queen-elizabeths-granddaughter-zara-tindall-gave-birth-on-bathroom-floor-here-are-the-details/

    Zara Tindall, who is the only daughter of Princess Anne, gave birth to another member of the British royal family, Lucas Philip Tindall, on 21 March. However, his arrival in this world didn’t go according to plan, Zara’s husband Mike Tindall has revealed…

    Queen Elizabeth’s tenth great-grandchild Lucas Philip Tindall was born on a bathroom floor as his happy but slightly alarmed parents didn’t have time to go to hospital, Mike Tindall earlier revealed during his ‘The Good, The Bad & The Rugby’ podcast.

    "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house,” the Queen’s grandson-in-law shared in late March. "So, it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, ‘brace-brace-brace’."

    Speaking to ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Friday, Mike spilled more details about his son’s birth, saying that it was not how the couple had imagined this at all.

    He was also ready to dismiss rumours that he was the one to deliver his son:

    “No, that’s not true. Fortunately the midwife got there in time so I didn’t have to go down to the area... the downside... the wrong end, I got to stay at the top end and be supportive,” Mike told hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.

    "Sorry, the ‘business end’ would have been a far better way of describing it!" he then laughed, when corrected by the host, who said that women would probably not enjoy his description of the process.

    "It wasn’t what we were expecting, but Zara’s best friend Dolly, who is a maternity nurse, was there and had the situation in control. And then the midwife arrived, which made me breathe a sigh of relief that I could just be chatting to Zara and trying to get her through it."

    ​According to Mike, 42, he was happy to become a father of a baby boy as the couple already has two daughters, 7-year-old Mia and 2-year-old Lena.

    "It’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster of emotions in terms of highs and lows, but he’s been brilliant to be fair," Tindall said. "It’s nice to have a boy around to keep me company. The girls are outnumbering me by quite a number so it’s nice to have Lucas around."

    He earlier described his wife Zara, 39, as a “warrior”, as the couple was spotted outside just two days after Lucas Philip was born.

    Mike and Zara Tindall during the funeral of Prince Philip, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    Mike and Zara Tindall during the funeral of Prince Philip, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021

    The Queen’s eldest granddaughter Zara previously gave birth to both of her children in medical facilities: in hospital and at a birth centre near the family’s home. But Mike said there was actually one great thing about having his wife give birth at home: the two have bonded very quickly.

    "The best thing about being at home was as soon as he's wrapped up it was skin to skin, I was straight downstairs, TV room, golf on,” Mike said earlier on.

    In a statement released several days after the boy’s arrival, Buckingham Palace extended its greetings to the newborn, expressing hope that he would soon meet both his great-grandparents:

    “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow,” the palace said on 24 March.

    It’s not clear whether Prince Philip had managed to privately meet his namesake Lucas Philip in the end, as he peacefully passed away on 9 April at Windsor Castle. Mike Tindall, a former professional rugby player, commemorated the Duke of Edinburgh’s death with a sweet Instagram photo showing his grandfather-in-law having a snack alongside the Tindall’s oldest daughter Mia.

    "It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared. A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love,” Mike Tindall captioned the pic, which was taken by Kate Middleton.

    Tags:
    Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Princess Anne, Queen, Prince Philip, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse