Register
11:35 GMT30 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Benjamin Hannam

    What Was Iron March Database and Why Did It Lead to Unmasking of UK Police Officer as Extremist?

    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082511735_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_144a0adfcbe2716a7e0dcb99998faa5f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104301082770722-what-was-iron-march-database-and-why-did-it-lead-to-unmasking-of-uk-police-officer-as-extremist/

    Benjamin Hannam has been convicted of being part of National Action between 17 December 2016 and 1 January 2018, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Hannam joined the Metropolitan Police in March 2018 and failed to disclose his membership of the right-wing group.

    A former police officer is expected to be sent to jail later on Friday, 30 April, after being convicted of membership of the right-wing National Action terrorist group.

    Ben Hannam, 22, was also convicted of lying on police application and vetting forms about his membership to the group as well as possessing an indecent image of a child.

    National Action was outlawed under terrorism legislation in December 2016 and in 2018 one of the group’s members, Jack Renshaw, was jailed for plotting to murder Labour MP Rosie Cooper with a machete.

    But Hannam - who was fired by Scotland Yard earlier this month - could have still been working for the police if it were not for an anonymous hacker who gained access to the so-called Iron March database.

    Ben Hannam (outlined in red) posing with other members of National Action
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Ben Hannam (outlined in red) posing with other members of National Action

    At a recent press briefing Commander Richard Smith, head of the counter-terrorism unit, effectively admitted Hannam had sailed through the police vetting procedure and was only identified when his name emerged on the Iron March database.

    Cmdr Smith said Hannam first came to their attention in February 2020, four months after the Iron March database had been leaked on the internet.

    In November 2019 the entire SQL database from the white supremacist message board was posted onto the Internet Archive by a user known only as “antifa-data.” 

    The Met’s counter-terrorism unit soon began excavating the database for information about links to the UK and found an individual calling himself Anglisc, who was traced back to Hannam's computer.

    Benjamin Hannam drew a Hitler moustache on a photo of himself in a Nazi uniform
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Benjamin Hannam drew a "Hitler moustache" on a photo of himself in a Nazi uniform

    Iron March was associated with the US neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, which has been linked to five murders in America.

    Earlier this month the Home Secretary Priti Patel proscribed the Atomwaffen Division and listed the National Socialist Order as its alias.

    Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "Vile and racist white supremacist groups like this exist to spread hate, sow division and advocate the use of violence to further their sick ideologies. I will do all I can to protect young and vulnerable people from being radicalised which is why I am taking action to proscribe this dangerous group."

    The British government has previously banned two other white supremacist groups, the Sonnenkrieg Division and Feuerkrieg Division.

    It emerged during his trial Hannam had accessed a manifesto written by Anders Breivik, the Norwegian white supremacist who murdered 77 people in a series of attacks in 2011.

    ​Hannam's trial at the Old Bailey heard he had joined a boxing camp with other National Action sympathisers and, after the group was banned, he took part in an organised graffiti day where he spray-painted the logo of NS131 (National Socialist Anti-Capitalist Action) on a wall.

    NS131 was itself proscribed by the British government in 2017.

    Prior to joining the police Hannam had attended the National Action conference in Liverpool and posed on a beach in nearby Crosby with other NA members. 

    The trial also heard that when he was at school Hannam submitted a piece of homework which was so anti-Muslim that the teacher refused to mark it.

    In 2014 Hannam wrote on Skype: "I'm not a racist. I just don't like people whose skin is darker than mine."

    Hannam applied to join the police in July 2017 and on his application form he denied ever being a member of the "British National Party or similar organisations with racist ideologies."

    Cmdr Smith said: "If he had answered truthfully he would never have been accepted."

    Judge Anthony Leonard QC will sentence Hannam later.

    Tags:
    Priti Patel, London, UK Metropolitan Police, National Action (UK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse