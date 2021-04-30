'What Did I Just Watch?' Rare Family Video of William & Kate Triggers Emotions Online

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated ten years of marriage with a release of a short family video, shared on the royals’ social media accounts. Prince William and his family are seen playing and laughing on a day out near the family's home in Norfolk.
"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C," they wrote on their Twitter and Instagram pages.
Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2021
📹 @will_warr pic.twitter.com/eWNw1E8FLB
The royal couple’ video reel was welcomed by commentators on social media, who called it “beautiful” and “adorable.” However, others reacted with mockery and criticism of William and Kate, calling the video “staged.”
Thank you ☺️ why are they not supporting Harry like we support them??? Thank you for making this point— Saratu (@verylucky77) April 29, 2021
WHAT did I just watch? This looks so staged...It looks so weird when they hold each other or show affection to each other. I hope K´s contract got renewed for another 10 years or will Rose step in next year? pic.twitter.com/bcuuCgHkTV— die Olle (@DeSchaller) April 29, 2021
Oh please, I DOUBT that this is thier everyday life! 😂 SMILE FOR THE CAMERA @KensingtonRoyal— Mayfire15 (@Mayfire151) April 29, 2021
Pass the sick bag— Here for the Truth (@leannem_c) April 29, 2021
The royal couple also released two new photographs of themselves to mark a decade since they were married on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)