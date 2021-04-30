Register
08:50 GMT30 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on as he attends the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, 17 April 2021

    Prince Harry is 'Feeling Embarrassed & Awkward' After Oprah 'Tell-All', Royal Author Claims

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082769380_0:116:3071:1843_1200x675_80_0_0_34d2dc9be12e5a0c5aa341a74cffe6c9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104301082769504-prince-harry-is-feeling-embarrassed--awkward-after-oprah-tell-all-royal-author-claims/

    The Duke of Sussex made a homecoming trip to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip on 17 April but has now reportedly been back to the US to reunite with pregnant wife Meghan and son Archie. According to a writer of his biography, Duncan Larcombe, this short visit has only reminded him about the things he lost…

    Prince Harry probably now feels “awkward” about his Oprah Winfrey ‘tell-all’ interview, which has painted the royal family in quite a bad light, says royal author Duncan Larcombe.

    In the interview with the American queen of chat, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a number of scandalous claims, including that Meghan Markle was denied help from palace aides when feeling suicidal during her first pregnancy or that one unnamed senior royal had expressed “concerns” about the skin tone of her yet-unborn son Archie.

    Prince Harry also directly attacked his father Prince Charles, who apparently cut him off financially following Megxit, and brother Prince William, saying that the two were “trapped” within the system of the royal institution.

    These claims have reportedly left the royal family “reeling” and the two future kings “outraged”.

    But Larcombe, the author of ‘Prince Harry: The Inside Story’, believes that Prince Charles’ younger son really regrets his words now.

    “Harry was clearly hurt and angry about Meghan’s experience with the royals — and used the interview to get it out”, Larcombe told Closer magazine.

    “But after returning home, I’ve no doubt he’s been feeling embarrassed, regretful and awkward,” the writer said, referring to the prince’s trip to the UK earlier this month to attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

    “He’s now facing the consequences. I believe he’ll regret that interview — and maybe his decision to leave the royal family.”

    Britain's Prince William, Peter Phillips and Britain's Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, Britain, April 17, 2021
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Britain's Prince William, Peter Phillips and Britain's Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, Britain, April 17, 2021

    According to Larcombe, the brief visit home, most of which Prince Harry spent quarantining at Frogmore Cottage, has “reminded him of everything he’s sacrificed in recent years and of the recent damage done”.

    Following the funeral service, Prince Harry and his brother William were seen chatting and walking together for a bit, but the reports suggest that things are still not really good between the two.

    “You could see in his face at the funeral that he was torn,” Larcombe added, suggesting that Prince Harry was “feeling numb” when he had to go back to the US, just a day before his grandmother the Queen turned 95 years old.

    Prince Harry’s car was spotted at the Los Angeles airport’s private terminal on 20 April and then heading to his and Meghan’s mansion in Montecito. The duke is now set to quarantine following the overseas trip.

    “He didn’t think he’d have to face his family so soon – and when he did, he had mixed emotions,” Larcombe goes on. “Apparently, talks with his dad and William were positive and productive – he and William had a real heart-to-heart before he returned.”

    This comes in contrast to earlier reports that no “meaningful” conversations have taken place between the senior royals to address the interview backlash over fears of “leaks” from the Sussexes side.

    According to another royal author, Ingrid Seward, the Duke of Sussex was really missing his heavily pregnant wife and son when in the UK and was longing to go back to his little family “as soon as the funeral was over”.

    FILE - In this Saturday, June 8, 2019 file photo, Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Prince Harry is Expecting an 'Apology' From Royal Fam Over Treatment of Meghan, Insider Claims
    But Larcombe doesn’t share this mood – he believes that the prince is in a “lose-lose situation” now, despite making some lucrative money deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, and even getting a paid job with BetterUp, a wellbeing and mental health company.

    “I can’t see how Harry can live this new life and keep things harmonious with his family,” Larcombe suggests.  “I just don’t think that Harry will be able to live harmoniously as a part of these two worlds – the royals and the LA showbiz world. He’s in for a very difficult ride. There could be tough times ahead.”
    Tags:
    Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, Prince Philip, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse