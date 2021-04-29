Keir Starmer Spotted at Wallpaper Selection at John Lewis Amid BoJo Flat Revamp Scandal

UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has apparently trolled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by visiting a John Lewis department store and browsing the selection of wallpaper there.
According to the Daily Mail, BoJo and his partner Carrie Symonds have allegedly branded the prime minister’s Downing Street flat a “John Lewis nightmare”, so Starmer’s move looks like a “subtle dig” at that claim.
Epic bit of trolling from Keir Starmer in the John Lewis’ wallpaper section @GettyImagesNews pic.twitter.com/Jlq84fS34u— nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) April 29, 2021
Starmer’s actions have elicited a mixed reaction online, as while some netizens appeared amused by them, others didn’t seem particularly pleased with the Labour chief’s stunt.
Starmer doesn't have any ideas of his own.— Banannas (@Bluwhitehoops) April 29, 2021
😂😂😂😂 Excellent trolling by Starmer!— Richard Bentall #FBPE #FBPA Woke and proud! (@RichardBentall) April 29, 2021
Is this a wind up? Hilarious. When is the man going to realise that bandwagons are no substitute for real policies? Tell us your plans, Keir! You never know, we might even like some of them!— Alan Lyons (@alanlyons33) April 29, 2021
Love this 😍— anne juliff (@patanna) April 29, 2021
This development comes as Britain’s Electoral Commission launches an investigation into the refurbishment of Johnson’s Downing Street flat, with the commission saying that there were "reasonable grounds" to suspect an offence may have been committed.
