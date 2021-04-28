Flat Refurb: Boris Johnson's Outburst During Parliament Grilling Leaves Netizens in Stitches

The British PM did not take well to the continuous questioning of who paid for his Downing Street flat to be refurbished, as parliamentarians kept asking him on Wednesday whether he illegally accepted a private donation to pay for expensive wallpaper.

Leader of the UK opposition, Labour's Sir Keir Starmer, led the verbal attack against the PM, as he asked Boris Johnson several times whose signature was on the cheque to pay for the refurbishment works on the prime minister's flat in Downing Street. Other Labour MPs followed suit, referring the PM to the Ministerial Code of Conduct on proper and transparent behaviour of Westminster politicians when gifts and donations are concerned.

Johnson said he paid for the works himself, but his wording did not convince the opposition bench whose constant goading eventually caused Johnson to lose his temper and burst into an enraged denunciation of Labour.

He called the opposition's fixation with the work he'd had done in the flat "bizarre" and accused Labour of drawing attention away from the government's success especially with the ongoing mass vaccination programme.

Social media mocked Johnson's reactions, calling him out for having lost his composure.

​The UK Electoral Commission will investigate how the Downing Street flat's refurbishment was funded, after it announced on 28 April it had reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have been committed.