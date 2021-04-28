Register
06:14 GMT28 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, April 20, 2021.

    ‘Politically Motivated Mudslinging’: Dyson Denies He Leveraged Power to Get Tax Assurances From BoJo

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082746765_0:70:3072:1798_1200x675_80_0_0_16d7ab55ef2ac01fbd3f1a4d8e5b6203.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104281082746624-politically-motivated-mudslinging-dyson-denies-he-leveraged-power-to-get-tax-assurances-from-bojo/

    British billionaire entrepreneur James Dyson has found himself at the heart of a political row triggered when private text messages exchanged between him and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were leaked amid a wider probe into lobbying involving the government and the private sector.

    British billionaire entrepreneur James Dyson has waded into the scandal surrounding “damaging” leaked texts between him and Boris Johnson, dismissing accusations that his actions had been inappropriate.

    The March 2020 messages to Dyson revealed the UK Prime Minister assuring the businessman his employees would not be required to pay additional taxes if they came to the UK to make ventilators for the National Health Service (NHS) amid the pandemic.

    Offering his first comment on the political row that gained traction after the texts emerged last week in a BBC/Kuenssberg story, the British inventor and industrial designer slammed the national broadcaster for “grotesque mischaracterization” when describing the connections between him and the Conservative Party.

    “The BBC's characterisation of me as a prominent Conservative donor, or supporter, leveraging a position of power to extract favours from the Prime Minister, is completely untrue. I have met Boris Johnson only three times... I have not attended any Conservative social events,” wrote Dyson in the Daily Telegraph.

    The inventor best known as the brain behind the Dual Cyclone bagless vacuum cleaner insisted that it had been “entirely the right thing” for the UK Prime Minister to message him directly about proposed changes to the tax status of his employees making ventilators during the pandemic.

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Elderly man at a care home with a nurse in full PPE
    “There were myriad questions, from the technical to medical and compliance. It was in this context that we wrote formally to the Chancellor on March 15 for clarification on how UK tax rules would apply during this period of unprecedented upheaval. Far from concealing the text exchanges, we shared them explicitly with officials at the Treasury and No10 via email on March 28,” wrote Dyson.

    James Dyson had joined forces with scientists and a Cambridge-based Technology Partnership to produce 10,000 ventilators for hospitals across Great Britain as the country has struggled to contain the spread of the respiratory disease.

    In response to James Dyson’s diatribe, a BBC spokesperson has been quoted by the Daily Mail as saying:

    “The BBC has led the way on reporting a significant story which is clearly in the public interest. Sir James Dyson has informed us he is not a prominent Conservative supporter.”

    ‘Cronyism, Lobbying Accusations’

    Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party are currently facing an array of cronyism and lobbying accusations from opponents, including the opposition Labour Party.

    Last week, Johnson had been forced to furiously defend himself after the emergence of the leaked private texts.

    In March 2020 James Dyson had penned an official letter to the UK Treasury requesting that the tax status of his staff be allowed to remain unchanged after their relocation from Singapore to the UK to help make ventilators for the NHS amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    However, in a private text seen and subsequently reported by the BBC, Boris Johnson promised the businessman that he would “fix it” himself.

    He then added, “Rishi says it is fixed!! We need you here.”

    © REUTERS / JEFF OVERS/BBC
    Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show

    Apparently, some two weeks later, Chancellor Rishi Sunak told a group of MPs that the tax status of people who arrive to the UK to provide specific help during the pandemic would not be affected.

    As the deal between Johnson and Dyson was revealed, it triggered a firestorm of criticism from the Labour party.

    “What this shows once again is the extent of the sleaze and the cronyism that is at the heart of his Conservative government,” said party leader Keir Starmer during the Prime Minister’s Questions.

    Shadow business minister Lucy Powell was quoted by the BBC as fuming:

    "Frankly it stinks that a billionaire businessman can text the prime minister and get an immediate response and, apparently, an immediate change in policy."

    Boris Johnson told lawmakers that he makes "absolutely no apology at all" over his messages to Dyson, insisting his goal was to "save lives" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The developments come amid a much broader inquiry launched by Boris Johnson’s opponents into allegations of government lobbying efforts on behalf of private companies.

    Earlier, former Tory Prime Minister David Cameron found himself under fire after media reports claimed he lobbied Boris Johnson's government on behalf of private financial services company Greensill Capital and his financier boss Lex Greensill to secure access to a Bank of England COVID-19 loan scheme meant to aid businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

    The bank has since filed for insolvency protection on 8 March 2021. The lobbying had included directly texting Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

    A spate of inquiries have since been launched to investigate lobbying carried out in the government.

    Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) chairman William Wragg told MPs:

    “We will look into whether the rules need tightening up and clarifying and we will make any necessary recommendations without fear or favour.”

    The probe was launched amid inquiries spearheaded by Boris Johnson and Westminster’s Treasury Select Committee earlier.

    Under the ministerial code, “a private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to government business.”

    It adds that ministers should “act and take decisions in an open and transparent manner” and “must act and take decisions impartially, fairly and on merit, using the best evidence and without discrimination or bias.”

    Related:

    'Dom Has Stuff on Tape': Cummings Will be Able to Back up His Claims Amid War With BoJo, Ally Says
    ‘Bitter’ Cummings Reportedly Fingered as No10’s ‘Chatty Rat’ in Row over BoJo's Private Message Leak
    Boris Johnson Says Britons Don't 'Give a Monkey's' About COVID-19 Deal Leak
    Boris Johnson Reportedly Tells Cummings 'Chatty Rat' Leak Allegations Against Him Are 'Bullsh*t'
    Tags:
    Labour Party, UK Labour Party, Keir Starmer, COVID-19, coronavirus, Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Greensill Capital, lobbying, lobbying, Dyson, James Dyson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse