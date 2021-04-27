Some 75% of DUP MLAs Reportedly Sign Letter of No Confidence in Leader Arlene Foster

Three-quarters of the Democratic Unionist Party's MLAs have reportedly called on Northern Irish First Minister Arlene Foster to resign.
The signatories to the letter are reported to include 21 of the DUP's 27 members of the Northern Ireland Assembly, four of its eight Westminster MPs and one peer.
A party source told the News Letter that the unionist movement was “crying out for leadership” and the DUP needed a “clear direction” after recent breaks with party policy.
Party members are said to be angry after Foster and four other MLAs — including two of her ministers — had failed to oppose a recent motion in the assembly opposing gay conversion therapy, abstaining as other party members voted against it.
