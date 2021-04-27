Reform and Reclaim Party Leaders Vow to Run Pub Free From COVID-19 Rules

Leaders of the lockdown-sceptic Reform and Reclaim parties have vowed to buy a London pub where customers won't have to obey COVID-19 pandemic rules.
Reclaim party London mayoral candidate Laurence Fox and Richard Tice, leader of Reform UK — formerly the Brexit Party — want to run a drinking den with “no vaccine passports, no masks and always open”.
“Richard and I cannot wait to open an establishment that will pride itself on not asking for vaccine passports, not demand mask-wearing and continue to serve its customers without any restrictions,” Fox said.
Tice re-tweeted a report of their plan, saying he and fox wanted to "get our great city going again".
Both leaders attended Saturday's protest march through London by some 50,000 people demanding the government lift coronavirus lockdown restrictions — and not impose new ones such as an electronic 'COVID passport' showing vaccination status for entry to public events and venues.
Hospitality businesses have been allowed to serve customers outdoors since April 12, following months of enforced closure under the government's third lockdown.
Labour Party incumbent Sadiq Khan is expected to win in the May 6 London Assembly and mayoral elections, in which Tice is standing for the Havering & Redbridge constituency. The Reform party officially threw its weight behind actor-turned activist Fox's candidacy last week.
