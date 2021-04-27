Register
05:53 GMT27 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain March 29, 2021

    Could Cummings' Testimony on UK Gov't's Handling of COVID Derail PM Johnson's Political Career?

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082487314_0:211:3072:1939_1200x675_80_0_0_da7517931fb31bbc0b1ff33adee919ba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104271082732535-could-cummings-testimony-on-uk-govts-handling-of-covid-derail-pm-johnsons-political-career/

    Dominic Cummings, ex-adviser to British PM Boris Johnson and "Brexit architect", has launched an unprecedented attack against his former boss, accusing him of a long string of wrongdoings and "unethical" behaviour. What's behind Cummings' abrupt dissent and how could this backfire on Johnson and his Cabinet?

    Cummings, who signalled his willingness to testify before UK MPs about the government's pandemic response on 26 May, raised his voice against Boris Johnson after being accused of leaking sensitive information about the PM and No. 10's policies to the media.

    The British press alleges that Cummings may point the finger at Johnson for the UK's high COVID-related death toll during the Commons committee's late May gathering. Late on Sunday, the Daily Mail poured more fuel on the fire: the media quoted unidentified sources saying that the prime minister was ready to "let the bodies pile high in their thousands" in a bid to avoid a COVID lockdown last October. Johnson resolutely denies making the remark.

    What's Behind Cummings' Outburst?

    "When Dominic Cummings left his role as chief adviser to the prime minister in November 2020, it was rumoured that he was likely at some point to use his knowledge of Boris Johnson's conduct in office in a way which would damage the government", says Mark Garnett, a politics professor at Lancaster University and author of the book "The British Prime Minister in an Age of Upheaval".

    Cummings broke his silence after he was named in the media as the likely source for a BBC story released on 21 April, concerning Johnson's dealings with businessman Sir James Dyson. The leaked exchanges between the two appeared to show that last March the prime minister promised Dyson that he would "fix" an issue on the tax status of the businessman's staff working in the UK during the COVID outbreak.

    On 23 April, The Times reported that the PM believes Dominic Cummings was behind leaked messages, while an unnamed No. 10 source claimed that the ex-adviser was "engaged in systematic leaking" and "bitter about what's happened since he left". Cummings was forced out of Downing Street at the end of 2020, amid a wider shakeup of the prime minister's team.

    ​"It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves", Johnson's former chief adviser highlighted in a personal blog where he denied being involved in the leak.

    Predictably, the opposition Labour Party jumped at the opportunity to use the unfolding row for "a more general attack on alleged corruption at the heart of government", notes Garnett.

    ​Cummings accused the government of wrongdoing "because he was provoked, was not prepared to be a fall-guy, and because he has doubts over the prime minister's competence and probity", suggests Dr Martin Farr, a senior lecturer of Contemporary British History at Newcastle University.

    "Cummings was devoted to Brexit, not to Johnson or the Conservative Party, of which he has never been a member; he is an insurgent, it's crucial to understand this", Farr says. "Cummings promised to cooperate with any parliamentary inquiries. Cummings' intervention is what turned the situation into a major crisis, and he did so because Johnson provoked him".

    Apparently, the most damaging leak to have emerged amid the Cummings-Johnson row, is the remark allegedly made by the PM last October: "No more ****ing lockdowns – let the bodies pile high in their thousands!", Johnson reportedly said, according to the academic. Farr notes that "at least three of the most prominent journalists in the country are adamant, from multiple sources, that he said precisely those words".

    FILE PHOTO: Dominic Cummings, special adviser for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 13, 2020
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    FILE PHOTO: Dominic Cummings, special adviser for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 13, 2020

    How Cummings Intervention May Backfire on British PM

    The timing of his intervention appears to be very unfortunate for Boris Johnson given that on 6 May there will be a series of elections, in local governments and in Scotland and Wales, says Mark Garnett.

    The election results "will be widely regarded as a verdict on the prime minister's handling of the coronavirus pandemic", according to the academic.

    The unfolding crisis has yet to have much impact on ordinary voters, suggests Martin Farr, adding that at the moment the Conservative Party is in the lead in England. The senior lecturer notes, however, that yet another controversy, involving Johnson "initially not opposing" the European Super League (ESL), may add to the snowballing scandal around the prime minister and affect the party's election performance.

    When it comes to Cummings' upcoming testimony before a House of Commons committee on 26 May, Johnson and his entourage at Number 10 Downing Street seem fearful that the former adviser will produce further allegations against Johnson, Garnett deems.

    Cummings clearly believes that the government was highly incompetent, according to the political scientist, who thinks that if Johnson's former adviser can produce convincing evidence this will be much more damaging to the government than all previous leaks.

    For his part, Farr alleges that the Commons committee gathering in late May "has the potential to be devastating, but also to be overlooked".

    "This is the sort of pile-up of incompetence and corruption seen in governments – of either party – that had been in office for many years", the academic says. "The issue now is whether the public cares; or rather sees these as the preoccupations of a political elite, that all politicians are the same, and that what matters is that they're vaccinated. And the next general election is still three years away".

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Denies He's Ever Made Remark About 'Letting Bodies Pile Up' Amid Pandemic
    Former NI Officials Urge PM Boris Johnson to Act to Prevent 'Dangerous Political Vacuum' in Belfast
    Boris Johnson Reportedly Ditches Unpopular ‘COVID Passports’ for the Pub
    Tags:
    leaks, UK media, media, attack, corruption, coronavirus, COVID-19, Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse