UK Defence Secretary Slams Reports About Boris Johnson Saying 'Let the Bodies Pile High' as False

The coronavirus situation in Britain remains tense despite the partial cancellation of restrictions in some parts of the country, as the overall tally is over 4.4 million, while the death toll from the pandemic has since reached 127,000.

A Daily Mail report suggesting that Boris Johnson was ready to "let the bodies pile high in their thousands" in a bid to avoid lockdown, is false, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

The newspaper claimed, citing its sources, that BoJo made such a comment after Michael Gove warned that soldiers would be needed to guard hospitals overrun with coronavirus patients.

Downing Street rejected the allegations as "another lie".

© REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, April 12, 2021

The explosive report comes amid a conflict between the PM and his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, as the latter plans to blame the UK prime minister personally for tens of thousands of deaths during the pandemic, according to a report by The Times. Cummings is expected to share the sensitive data with MPs on 26 May, as part of a probe into the government's handling of the pandemic by the health and science select committees.

The conflict comes after a leak of text messages dating back to March 2020, in which the UK PM allegedly assured billionaire James Dyson that his employees would not have to pay additional taxes if they came to the United Kingdom to make ventilators amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.