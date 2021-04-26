New Book on Prince Harry, Meghan to 'Shed Light on Royal Rifts' as Oprah Tell-All 'Detonated a Bomb'

The book will be an updated version of "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" that came out last year and covers the period from 2016, when the two got acquainted, to the their controversial decision to quit royal life.

A new book on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will shed light on rifts inside the Royal Family, The Times has reported citing anonymous sources. According to them, the new bio will cover the allegations the Sussexes made during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, claims of bullying against Meghan Markle, as well as the Queen's decision to strip Harry of military honours and patronages.

In addition, it will detail the couple's life in the United States, their partnership with Netflix and Spotify as well as Prince Philip's death.

Palace insiders said the new book, which will be penned by royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, will further strain already damaged relationships between the Sussexes and other members of the family.

"The Oprah interview detonated a bomb under the Royal Family and most of them are still reeling in shock. The book will not help", a senior courtier told The Times.

The authors of the bio plan to speak with friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and sources close to the couple, The Times wrote.

The previous edition of the book painted some members of the family in an unflattering light. For example, Meghan Markle was reportedly "disappointed" that her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton wasn't "welcoming enough", while Prince Harry allegedly believed that his father Prince Charles valued his image more than relations with his son.

According to the authors, Prince William, Harry's brother, was dubbed a snob after he cautioned his sibling not to rush into marriage and take as much time as needed to know "this girl".

But perhaps the most explosive allegation made in the book was about a Christmas celebration during which Princess Michael of Kent appeared wearing a blackamoor brooch. Meghan, who is half black, was wondering whether if the jewelry was a message to her, the authors wrote.

"[The incident] showed insensitivity to Meghan's African American roots and the racism she had encountered since paring up with Harry", the bio read.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle distanced themselves from the book and publicly denied speaking with the authors. However, they didn't elaborate about whether they allowed their friends and associates to collaborate on the bio. Later reports suggested that Meghan Markle provided a third party with personal information.