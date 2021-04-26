Register
05:47 GMT26 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Dominic Cummings, special adviser for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 13, 2020

    'Dom Has Stuff on Tape': Cummings Will be Able to Back up His Claims Amid War With BoJo, Ally Says

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082722259_0:0:3080:1733_1200x675_80_0_0_fc6a0ad48429550987362514410d5dcb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104261082722353-dom-has-stuff-on-tape-cummings-will-be-able-to-back-up-his-claims-amid-war-with-bojo-ally-says/

    A war of words between Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings shows no sign of abating as the UK prime minister's former top aide plans to blame his ex-boss personally for tens of thousands of deaths in the country during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Dominic Cummings has audio recordings of key discussions with senior ministers and officials, the Daily Mail quoted an unnamed ally of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former chief adviser as saying on Monday.

    According to the source, Cummings took a trove of material with him when he left Downing Street in 2020, including sensitive conversations in the government.

    "Dom has stuff on tape. They are mad to pick a fight with him because he will be able to back up a lot of his claims. He used to tell advisers to record things all the time – discussions with officials. He has also kept a lot of his correspondence", the ally asserted.

    The claims come after reports emerged on Sunday alleging that Cummings plans to point the finger at Johnson personally for the catastrophic death toll from the second wave of COVID-19 in Britain, something that BoJo's ex-top aide will reportedly present during a Commons committee gathering in late May.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, April 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, April 12, 2021

    The Times cited unnamed sources as claiming that "Dominic has copies of everything and knows where all the bodies are buried".

    They argued that Cummings "was pushing the prime minister hard to lock down sooner in the autumn and he has lots of evidence that shows that his [Johnson's] decision to delay led to devastating consequences".

    Separate reports argued that the disclosures Cummings intends to present to MPs will also include Johnson's alleged blunt remarks related to introducing restrictive measures in the UK in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

    "No more f***ing lockdowns – let the bodies pile high in their thousands!", the prime minister ostensibly said in late October 2020 after Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove warned him that soldiers would be needed to guard hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 victims. Downing Street denied the allegations as "another lie".

    The sources' claims come amid Cummings' ongoing war of words with Johnson, which kicked off after the UK PM's ex-top aide released a full-blown blog post, in which he denied leaking the details of the second coronavirus lockdown in England before it was announced.

    Dominic Cummings, political advisor to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London
    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    Dominic Cummings, political advisor to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London

    Cummings also rejected allegations that he leaked a host of private text messages sent by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tech boss James Dyson, in which the UK PM assured the billionaire that his employees would not have to pay extra taxes if they came to Britain to make ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson sips a pint in the beer garden during a visit to The Mount Tavern Pub and Restaurant on the local election campaign trail in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 19 April 2021
    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK PM Boris Johnson Enjoys Beer For First Time Since Lockdown Restrictions Were Eased - Photos
    Johnson told lawmakers that he makes "absolutely no apology at all" over his messages to Dyson, insisting his goal was to "save lives" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Earlier, former Tory Prime Minister David Cameron was embroiled in a scandal after media reports said that he lobbied Boris Johnson's government on behalf of financial services company Greensill Capital to secure access to a Bank of England COVID-19 loan scheme meant to aid businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson's Roadmap Out of COVID-19 Lockdown: What Does it Mean for You?
    Boris Johnson Said He Shifted “Heaven and Earth” to Get Covid-19 Ventilators & He Won’t Say Sorry
    Johnson Warns UK COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalisations May Rise as Lockdown Measures Eased
    Tags:
    measures, lockdown, COVID-19, coronavirus, government, Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse