Register
10:43 GMT25 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Prince Andrew, The Duke of York

    Palace Didn’t Want Prince Andrew to 'Flex' His Honours During Prince Philip’s Funeral, Report Says

    © Sputnik / Andrey Mosienko
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107816/76/1078167655_0:130:2866:1742_1200x675_80_0_0_cec74399ba77798b4d05434cd2024a5d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104251082718151-palace-didnt-want-prince-andrew-to-flex-his-honours-during-prince-philips-funeral-report-says/

    The Duke of York has kept a low profile since 2019, when the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal broke out. One of Epstein’s alleged victims claimed she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at least three times, including when she was a minor. The royal has categorically denied the allegation.

    The royal family didn’t want Prince Andrew to "flex" his military honours during the funeral of Prince Philip, said royal expert Omid Scobie. Speaking on the podcast Royally Obsessed, he said that the Duke of York reportedly wanted to wear a military uniform during the funeral ceremony.

    Earlier, British media reported that the royal allegedly wanted to wear an admiral's uniform for the ceremony. According to the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth II personally prohibited him from wearing it.

    Last year, the royal was supposed to be promoted to admiral on his 60th birthday, but he allegedly delayed the process until he is proven innocent in the Jeffrey Epstein case. In the end, he and other members of the family appeared during the ceremony in mourning suits.

    "Though he hasn't lost his military honours. Regardless, I don't think anyone was rushing to want him to flex them on a day like the funeral. I think that's really where the conversation came from", said royal expert Omid Scobie.

    A military source told The Sun that the decision to have all male royals wear mourning suits and not military uniforms could also have been motivated by the presence of Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex, who was in the Army from 2005 to 2015 and served in Afghanistan, was recently stripped of his military titles after he and his wife Meghan Markle announced their decision to quit royal life.

    UK media say the decision to forego military uniforms during Prince Philip’s funeral was to avoid awkward situations involving Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

    Potential Rehabilitation

    Royal insiders say Prince Andrew wants to rehabilitate his image following the death of his father. The Duke of York has kept a low profile after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal broke out in 2019. The disgraced financier was arrested on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors, but didn’t live to see the trial. He was found dead in his cell in August of 2019. Prince Andrew has faced a barrage of criticism over his relationship with the late billionaire.

    The royal also had to address accusations from one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she had been trafficked by Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell to London, where she said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on at least three occasions, including when she was an underage girl.

    Both Buckingham Palace and Prince Andrew have denied the accusations. The Duke of York claimed he had an alibi and said he has no recollection of meeting the woman, despite there being at least one photo showing the prince together with Giuffre and Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

    The royal previously said that he was willing to help prosecutors working on the Jeffrey Epstein case; however, investigators claimed that not only did Prince Andrew provide zero cooperation, but said he was stonewalling the case.

    Tags:
    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, UK royal family, Prince Andrew
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse