Register
10:20 GMT24 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A police officer stands guard outside the door of 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, June 7, 2019

    Boris Johnson's Gulf Envoy Resigns Amid Newcastle United Takeover Bid Row

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107834/30/1078343035_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_5f1a185f8800001c2fad5d433eba06af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104241082712997-boris-johnsons-gulf-envoy-resigns-amid-newcastle-united-takeover-bid-row/

    Earlier this month, media reports said Boris Johnson had asked Lord Udny-Lister to investigate Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's alleged complaint that the Premier League was blocking Riyadh's takeover bid for the Newcastle United Football Club.

    Downing Street has announced that Lord Udny-Lister is stepping down as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's special envoy to the Gulf, in a move that comes just two months after he was nominated for the post.

    A Downing Street spokesperson praised the 71-year-old as "an outstanding servant to the country", adding that Johnson "is hugely grateful for Lord Lister's dedicated service over many years".

    Lord Udny-Lister served as Johnson's chief of staff when he was mayor of London and was brought into Downing Street as chief strategy adviser when Johnson became UK prime minister in 2019.

    Lister's resignation comes a few weeks after media reports that Johnson asked the Gulf envoy to look into a takeover bid for Newcastle United, allegedly backed by Saudi Arabia.

    According to the Daily Mail, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged Johnson in a letter in 2020 to "correct and reconsider" a "wrong" decision made by the Premier League, which is accused of blocking a £300 million ($416 million) takeover of Newcastle United.

    The crown prince reportedly warned the prime minister that unless the situation was reversed, UK-Saudi ties would suffer. "We expect the English Premier League to reconsider and correct its wrong conclusion", he said.

    In this Tuesday, May 3, 2016 file photo Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, right, listens as then Mayor of London Boris Johnson speaks at a mayoral election campaign rally for Britain's Conservative party candidate for Mayor of London Zac Goldsmith at a school in Ham, a suburb in south west London
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Boris Johnson Denies He Lobbied Premier League To Allow Saudi Consortium's Takeover Of Newcastle
    The complaint was ostensibly taken up by Lord Lister, a Middle East specialist, who allegedly said that he would "investigate" the matter.

    This was followed by a statement by Johnson's official spokesman Max Blain, who admitted to Lister being asked by the prime minister to check out the progress of the Newcastle takeover bid, but stressed that there was no government interference in the issue.

    "The prime minister asked Lord Lister to check on the progress of the talks as a potential major foreign investment in the UK. He didn't ask him to intervene. The prime minister didn't intervene. The government was not involved in any point in these takeover talks", Blain pointed out.

    The reports about Johnson's alleged involvement in the Newcastle deal come after former UK Prime Minister David Cameron was accused of lobbying Boris Johnson's government on behalf of the private firm Greensill Capital, which was once a major financier of UK steel production.

    Related:

    Johnson Slams Critics Amid Dysongate: ‘You’re Out of Your Mind’ to ‘Think There’s Anything Dodgy’
    David Cameron's Lobbying Email Revealed Amid Reports He Pressed Gov't to Back $968 Mln UK-China Fund
    David Cameron, Lex Greensill, Rishi Sunak, Bank of England to Give Evidence in Lobbying Saga
    Tags:
    resignation, deal, lobbying, David Cameron, Mohammed bin Salman, Boris Johnson, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse