Register
07:18 GMT24 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo

    Oprah Says She is Surprised Meghan Markle 'Went All The Way' With Racism Claims Against Royal Family

    © REUTERS / Handout .
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    303
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082330398_0:0:2729:1536_1200x675_80_0_0_48be683f61b16096c236c18ce2b27202.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104241082712216-oprah-says-she-is-surprised-meghan-markle-went-all-the-way-with-racism-claims-against-royal-family/

    The tell-all interview with Oprah was the first the Sussexes gave since announcing their controversial decision to quit royal life. The two-hour conversation has been as polarising as their decision to step down from royal duties, with numerous celebrities and high-profile figures either backing or criticising the claims the couple made.

    US talk show host Oprah Winfrey said she had no idea that the interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave to her would have such a "reverberating impact". Speaking on TalkShopLive, Winfrey said she was surprised that Meghan Markle made allegations of racism against the Royal Family.

    "Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible. What? You're going there? You're going all the way there", Winfrey exclaimed to host Nancy O'Dell.

    The talk show host was praised for posing balanced questions and creating an intimate conversation, however, Winfrey refused to take credit for the interview and said it was the couple's decision to speak openly that made it so impressive.

    "The reason why it was such a powerful interview … was when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful as they were", Winfrey said.

    She then revealed she warned her crew against leaking the content of the interview before it went to air because the couple's claims could have been "misconstrued".

    What Did the Sussexes Say?

    As mentioned before, the tell-all interview has become as polarising as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to quit the Royal Family in January 2020. During the interview, which according to CBS TV, was viewed by almost 50 million across the globe, the pair made several sensational claims against the Royal Family.

    The most explosive claim, however, was made by Meghan Markle. The Duchess, who is half black, alleged that one member of the family was concerned about the potentially dark skin of their first child, Archie.

    "Because they were concerned that if he were too brown, that would be a problem? Are you saying that?", Oprah Winfrey asked.
    "If that's the assumption you are making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one", Meghan replied.

    The pair refused to reveal the identity of the royal, but later off air told Winfrey that it was not the Queen or her late husband Prince Philip.

    Other claims made during the interview include:

    • The Duke of Sussex said one of the "saddest parts" of their life as royals was when more than 70 MPs condemned the media coverage of Meghan Markle, which the couple deemed racist, but none of the family spoke out against the issue. Prince Harry says this was an opportunity to "show some public support";
    • Meghan said she had suicidal thoughts when she was pregnant. She alleged that when she turned to the palace's HR department for help, they refused to assist her;
    • The Duchess of Sussex accused the palace of perpetuating falsehoods about the couple and said she was "silenced" by the Royal Family;
    • Harry stated he was let down by his father Prince Charles and that he is on a different path from his brother William, but said he loves his sibling to bits. He also said that Charles and William are "trapped within the system" of the Royal Family.

    The allegations caused an uproar across the globe and prompted calls to abolish the monarchy in the United Kingdom. Numerous celebrities and high-profile figures showed support for the couple, while others criticised the Sussexes, questioning the veracity of the accusations and the pair's motives.

    How Did Buckingham Palace Respond?

    The Royal Family released a statement saying it would privately address the shocking allegations of racism. The palace called the accusations "concerning" and said the whole family is "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan".
    Prince William, Prince Harry's elder brother, dismissed Meghan's accusations in a conversation with reporters, saying: "We are very much not a racist family".

    Tags:
    UK royal family, interview, racism, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse