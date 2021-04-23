Register
13:28 GMT23 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Prince Charles and Camilla

    Prince Charles & Camilla’s Aussie ‘Love Child’ Wannabe Shares Viral Pic To Boost His Claim

    © Flickr / Ra'ed Qutena
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104231082707830--prince-charles--camillas-aussie-love-child-wannabe-shares-viral-pic-to-boost-his-claim/

    Amid posts mourning the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on 9 April at the age of 99, a man who believes the deceased royal is his grandfather recently uploaded more intriguing photos to his Facebook page that have attracted almost 8,000 followers.

    A UK-born Australian man claiming he is the secret love child of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has shared a photo he believes is compelling "proof" of his links to the royal family.

    Sharing a side-by-side image of his son Liam and Queen Elizabeth II when she was in her 20s, on h is Facebook page, Simon Dorante-Day says he was “blown away” by the stunning similarity.

    “Elvie (his wife) and I feel like we see many members of the Royal Family in our children, but this one was an eye opener,” he told 7NEWS.com.au.

    The Facebook post quickly received hundreds of reactions and comments.

    “Yes can see resemblance. Also lots of other people from all sides. Prince Philip's family. Also the royal family. I think you have same type of features as Philip,” one woman wrote.

    Another comment hoped the “truth” would finally “come out”.

    “Too many similarities between yourself, your children and others for it to be a mere coincidence or conspiracy theory,” quipped another netizen.

    Aussie on a Quest

    Currently a resident of Queensland, the 55-year-old father of nine has long claimed that he was conceived in 1965 when Charles was just 17, and Camilla 18. 

    Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, talk with locals while touring the farmers' market in Wellington, Ontario, Canada, June 30, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Chris Wattie
    Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, talk with locals while touring the farmers' market in Wellington, Ontario, Canada, June 30, 2017.

    The engineer, born in Gosport, Hampshire, the UK, in April 1966 and adopted at 18 months, insists his adopted grandmother told him "many times" he was Charles and Camilla's child.

    Furthermore, he claims his adoptive grandparents Winifred and Ernest worked as a cook and gardener for the Queen and Prince Philip.

    After dropping numerous hints, according to Simon Dorante-Day, his adopted grandmother confirmed the “truth” of his lineage on her deathbed in 1998.

    “The first thing I did was find out if it was possible… where were they? What was going on at the time?” said the man, who is supported on his “quest” to prove his claims by legal aides and his wife, Dr Elvianna Dorante-Day.

    The stunning mystery of his birth, claims the man, would never have been revealed if it wasn’t for the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

    The Princess of Wales is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany on Monday, Nov. 2, 1987
    © AP Photo / Herman Knippertz
    The Princess of Wales is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany on Monday, Nov. 2, 1987
    “We believe that Diana knew of my existence and that she had put the pieces together. I think Diana was at a point where she was finding out answers about her life, how she was wronged, and she was going to go public with it,” he told New Idea in 2019.
    Prince Charles and his wife Camilla meet well-wishers at Crathie Parish Church in Aberdeenshire 10 April 2005 in their first public engagement since becoming husband and wife. Prince Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were greeted with a round of applause by the hundred or so onlookers on their arrival at the church.
    © AFP 2021 / Andrew Millighan
    Prince Charles and his wife Camilla meet well-wishers at Crathie Parish Church in Aberdeenshire 10 April 2005 in their first public engagement since becoming husband and wife. Prince Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were greeted with a round of applause by the hundred or so onlookers on their arrival at the church.

    The man went as far as to file papers to the Australian High Court in an effort to compel the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall to take a paternity test.

    “It’s my international right to do that. That will be the next step,” he told the TODAY show.

    To this day, the Aussie ‘love child’ is waiting for the royals to officially respond to his claims.

    Related:

    Prince Harry 'Forced' to Write 'Deeply Personal Letter' to Father Prince Charles Before UK Trip
    'Glamorous' Windsor Intruder Fooled Guards, Claimed She Was 'Engaged to Prince Andrew'
    End of the Rift? Harry 'Spoke With William and Charles For Two Hours' After Prince Philip's Funeral
    William & Harry Inherited 'Elements of Serious & Fun' From Grandad Prince Philip, Royal Author Says
    Prince Harry Reportedly Returns to California as Queen is Expected to Celebrate Birthday 'Alone'
    Tags:
    Princess Diana, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowels, Prince Charles
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse