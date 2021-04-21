Register
18:23 GMT21 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Inquiry Revealed 5 UK Undercover Cops Had Sexual Relations With as Many as 12 Women

    © Photo : Pixabay
    UK
    Get short URL
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082173553_0:161:1280:881_1200x675_80_0_0_2d3b8efa0f3d19e2c4cd38d8fb97937f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104211082694289-inquiry-revealed-5-uk-undercover-cops-had-sexual-relations-with-as-many-as-12-women-/

    The Undercover Policing Inquiry's (UCPI) second phase aims to examine the work of undercover police officers in the 1970s and early 1980s.

    The second phase of the Undercover Policing Inquiry (UCPI) into the Metropolitan Police's Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) commenced on Wednesday, with new details coming to light.

    The inquiry heard that undercover SDS officers made jokes about intimate relationships with members of the public in front of managers. It's also emerged that between 1972 and 1983, at least five SDS officers had intimate contact with as many as 12 women, evidence suggests. 

    The SDS was a covert policing unit set up by the Met in 1968 to gather intelligence on protest groups deemed capable of causing serious public disorder. Before it was disbanded in 2008, the SDS did not provide written guidelines for its officers – with several allegedly becoming romantically involved with civilians while on duty.

    Commenting on the period covered by the second phase, Helen Ball, assistant commissioner for professionalism, said it was a time of “immense social change and civil unrest” in Britain.

    “During this period, the IRA started its bombing campaign in England; striking workers caused widespread disruption, which culminated in the ‘Winter of Discontent’; and there were a number of violent protests and riots. It was against this challenging backdrop that the SDS were operating,” Ball said in a statement.  

    The inquiry will hear examples of undercover officers entering into inappropriate sexual relationships with women they met during their deployments, and of undercover officers using the identities of deceased children – a practice that no longer happens, said the Met. 

    "The Met acknowledges that these cases caused significant harm and distress, and for this we are sorry," said a statement by the police. 

    The activity of undercover British cops has been criticised by organisations representing the women affected by their relationships with the officers. 

    Ball stressed in her statement that the Met was “committed to being as open and transparent as possible in this very sensitive and complex area of policing.” She pledged to use each stage of the inquiry as an opportunity to “reflect on how to learn and improve further.”

    Tags:
    undercover police, Metropolitan Police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse