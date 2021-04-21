Register
13:49 GMT21 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    As Spycops Inquiry Moves on to Second Phase, Scotland Yard Claims Undercover Policing Has Changed

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/18/1081260862_0:44:1461:866_1200x675_80_0_0_24f962948d0bcb9d1bd4fbae54195be9.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104211082691969-as-spycops-inquiry-moves-on-to-second-phase-scotland-yard-claims-undercover-policing-has-changed/

    The Undercover Policing Inquiry began in November, after five years of preliminary investigation. Now the second phase is examining allegations that for years undercover police officers engaged in sexual relationships and other deceptions with people under surveillance.

    As the second phase of the Undercover Policing Inquiry gets under way the Metropolitan Police has sought to play down some of the allegations, claiming they came amid the "challenging backdrop" of social unrest and attack by Irish terrorists.

    The so-called Spycops Inquiry began, on Wednesday 21 April, examining the work of the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) between 1973 and 1982.

    ​The inquiry was set up in 2015 by the then Home Secretary Theresa May after it emerged that members of the SDS had used dead children's identities as cover names, had deceived women into long-term relationships and had even fathered children with activists while working undercover.

    The SDS was set up in 1968 and finally disbanded 40 years later.

    In 2015 the Met settled seven claims from women who suffered from the “unacceptable behaviour” of a number of undercover police officers working for the SDS.

    ​Helen Ball, the Met’s Assistant Commissioner for Professionalism, said covert policing was still an important tactic used to gather “crucial intelligence and evidence” in serious crime and terrorism investigations.

    She said when undercover officers volunteer they are often putting their lives in danger.

    Ms Ball said: “This second phase of the Inquiry will examine the work of SDS in the 1970s and early 1980s - a time of immense social change and civil unrest.”
    “During this period, the IRA started its bombing campaign in England; striking workers caused widespread disruption, which culminated in the ‘Winter of Discontent’ and there were a number of violent protests and riots. It was against this challenging backdrop that the SDS were operating,” she added.

    A former undercover police officer who became a whistleblower told the inquiry in November that in future the means of “state-sponsored deception” had to be justified by the ends.

    ​Peter Francis’s lawyer read out a statement in which he said it “beggared belief” the Women’s Liberation Movement or the Croydon Libertarians could have ever posed a threat to society.

    Mr Francis said the systems in place now were totally different to those in place when he was an undercover officer but he said he still did not believe there was enough “judicial oversight” over undercover work and the deceptions involved.

    Ms Ball said some officers had engaged in behaviour which was “clearly inappropriate and unacceptable.”

    She concluded: "The Met acknowledges that these cases caused significant harm and distress, and for this we are sorry. However, I want to make clear that undercover policing has undergone significant reform over the decades since this happened and is an area of policing which the public can have full confidence in."

    Making an opening statement, David Barr QC, counsel to the inquiry, said some former SDS officers will give evidence anonymously during the second phase and Lindsay German, a founder member of the Stop The War Coalition, would give evidence during the third phase later in the year.

    Police arresting a man in Southall on 23 April 1979
    © Photo : Southall Resists 40
    Police arresting a man in Southall on 23 April 1979

    Mr Barr said the SDS became involved in monitoring right-wing groups like the National Front and left-wing groups who opposed them in the 1970s.

    He then played a video report of the so-called Battle of Lewisham, when the National Front clashed with black activists and left-wingers in south London.

    Mr Barr also mentioned clashes between police and Anti-Nazi League members in Southall, in April 1979, when they tried to block a National Front march. A New Zealand-born teacher, Blair Peach, died during the clashes and the SDS was involved in monitoring his girlfriend and family as they campaigned for justice.

    Tags:
    Theresa May, Metropolitan Police, undercover police, spycops
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse