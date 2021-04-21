London Bridge Station Evacuated as Emergency Services Dealing With 'Incident'

Trains have been diverted and will not stop at the London Bridge station while emergency services deal with an incident, the train company Southern said on Twitter.
⚠️ We've been informed that the emergency services are dealing with an incident at London Bridge.— Southern (@SouthernRailUK) April 21, 2021
Trains will not be able to serve London Bridge as the station is being evacuated.
People have been urged to stay away from the vicinity of the station.
British police said that the station has been closed as a precaution while specialist officers prepare an assessment.
