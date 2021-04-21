UK Queen Thanks Public for 'Support and Kindness' in First Statement Since Prince Philip's Funeral

The Queen has made her first public statement since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, earlier this month.
In the statement posted on Twitter, Queen Elizabeth II thanked the public for its "support and kindness shown to us in recent days."
The Queen’s message to people across the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/1apW7s1zXS— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2021
The Queen marks her 95th birthday on 21 April. She was born in London in 1926.
Boris Johnson wished Queen Elizabeth II a happy birthday as he opened Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions session in Parliament.
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died aged 99 on 9 April. After lying in repose for eight days, his funeral was held last Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
All comments
Show new comments (0)