Register
12:18 GMT21 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Boris Johnson Said He Shifted “Heaven and Earth” to Get Covid-19 Ventilators & He Won’t Say Sorry

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082145789_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_a551f2afd66176fa1a5415fee62ec953.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104211082689936-blair-backs-johnson-over-tax-deal-with-dyson-in-exchange-for-making-ventilators-amid-pandemic/

    Unapologetic PM told UK parliamentarians on Wednesday, a good part of whom remained critical of his deal with tech boss James Dyson, that his goal was to “save lives” of British people during the pandemic.

    In a number of text messages sent in March 2020 to Dyson, the PM assured the tech tycoon that his employees would not have to pay extra tax if they came to the UK to make ventilators during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    "I make absolutely no apology at all ... for shifting heaven and earth and doing everything I possibly could ... to secure ventilators for the people of this country and to save lives," Johnson told the MPs.

    The deal between the PM and Dyson has triggered criticism by Labour, concerned with the extent of lobbying corruption in Westminster. 

    “The PM appears to have used the power of his office to personally hand public money to a billionaire friend in the form of tax breaks. If true, it is clearer than ever there is one rule for the Conservatives and their friends, another for everyone else,” a Labour party spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. 

    “The sleaze never stops. It’s wrong to get tax breaks just because you have the PM on speed dial. Boris Johnson must now agree to a full, transparent and independent inquiry into lobbying,” said Tottenham MP David Lammy.

    In contrast to Labour's remarks, former leader of the party - Tony Blair - has sided with Johnson, saying his correspondence with Dyson should be overlooked.

    “We are in the middle of a pandemic and after all we were asking James Dyson to start making ventilators. I find it hard to get worked up about this,” Blair said, adding that “there's got to be a certain degree of understanding if we are in the middle of a huge crisis like this."

    ​Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has joined Blair in his support for Johnson, saying that the PM and Dyson agreed on the ventilator tax break deal for the good of the public, not for their own gains. 

    “We were doing it in order to ensure that we got these ventilators rapidly in order to ensure that we dealt with a national emergency and it was a temporary measure," Dowden told BBC TV on Wednesday.

    In the face of Labour’s condemnation and call for “a full, transparent, and independent inquiry into lobbying,” Dyson said that he would "do the same again if asked."

    "When the prime minister rang me to ask Dyson to urgently build ventilators, of course I said yes. Our ventilator cost Dyson £20m, freely given to the national cause, and it is absurd to suggest that the urgent correspondence was anything other than seeking compliance with rules, as 450 Dyson people – in UK and Singapore – worked around the clock, seven days a week to build potentially life-saving equipment at a time of dire need,” he added.

    Whether or not the deal between Johnson and Dyson falls in the grey area between good governance and abuse of power, Labour is adamant about the need for an inquiry into lobbying to “end the scandal of Conservative politicians abusing taxpayer money.”

    Former Tory PM David Cameron has also been caught up in a lobbying scandal since last year after exchanging messages with Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Cameron lobbied the government on behalf of financial services company Greensill Capital to secure access to a Bank of England Covid-19 loan scheme meant to aid businesses during the pandemic. 

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Dyson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Jennifer Starr Dodd reacts after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, 20 April 2021.
    George Floyd: How America Reacted to Derek Chauvin's Guilty Verdict
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse