Register
06:13 GMT21 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance give an update at a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain March 29, 2021.

    BoJo's White House-Style £2.6 Million Press Briefing Room Reportedly Axed for ‘Political Risks’

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082686036_0:0:3426:1929_1200x675_80_0_0_0d169ab0ea61c398b7952d4ab906695a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104211082685927-bojos-white-house-style-26-million-press-briefing-room-reportedly-axed-for-political-risks/

    Last year Downing Street revealed plans for daily televised press briefings featuring his new press secretary, Allegra Stratton, to be held at a former colonial courtroom at 9 Downing Street. The idea of White House-style briefings was ostensibly the brainchild of the UK Prime Minister’s former senior adviser Lee Cain.

    White House-style televised press briefings that were touted by Boris Johnson last year as providing the nation with "more direct, detailed information from the Government about what is going on" have been scrapped before getting off the ground, reported The Times.

    Complete with new oak lecterns, Tory blue screens, microphones and an array of Union Jacks, the £2.6 million upgraded former colonial courthouse at No 9 Downing Street will instead be used by the Prime Minister, politicians and various officials to host press conferences.

    Johnson reportedly axed the long-nurtured plans amid concerns about the “political risk” involved, as the briefings might provide “oxygen” to “difficult” stories for ministers, according to the outlet.

    Allegra Stratton, the PM’s press secretary, who had quit as national editor at ITV News late last year to become Rishi Sunak’s director of communications, had been tapped to lead the afternoon TV press conferences as part of Johnson’s push to embrace more direct communication with voters.

    Britain's Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance give an update at a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain March 29, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Britain's Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance give an update at a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain March 29, 2021.

    Stratton’s name was linked to a purported power tussle, as Lee Cain, the prime minister’s former director of communications, had raised objections to her appointment.

    A row had flared up after Stratton and Carrie Symonds, the prime minister’s fiancée, raised concerns regarding Boris Johnson’s apparent plans to appoint Cain as his chief of staff. Subsequently, Cain resigned, followed by the exit of the prime minister’s former senior adviser, Dominic Cummings.

    The Cambridge University graduate will now move on to become a spokesperson for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

    ‘Vanity Project’

    The project to carry out a hi-tech upgrade at No 9 Downing Street in a nod to the White House press briefings venue was originally said to have been conceived by Boris Johnson's former adviser Lee Cain.

    Johnson told LBC last year that the White House-style televised press briefings would offer the public an opportunity to receive "more direct, detailed information from the Government about what is going on".

    “We do think that people want direct engagement and want stuff from us, and so we're going to have a go at that,” said the PM.

    However, from the outset, the ambitious plan was beset with setbacks that ran up expenses.

    When ITV News exclusively revealed photographs of the plush White House-style briefing room in March 2021, it unleashed a torrent of criticism, particularly after the cost of the refurbishing was revealed in a Freedom of Information request.

    Complete with a podium placed at the head of the room, seating for journalists, official lecterns, four Union Jack flags and a Henry vacuum cleaner, the Labour Party had slammed the previously branded the hi-tech refurbishment a "vanity project".

    ​The renovations also stirred up controversy after it became known that they had been carried out by Russian firm Megahertz.

    “A Russian-owned firm has been installing all of the communications equipment in Number 10. Questions need to be asked, the company does big installations for a number of organisations - but this is government,” a source was cited by ITV News as saying.

    ​Downing Street dismissed all speculations, saying that there were “absolutely not” any security concerns,and there was no suggestion that Megahertz or Okno-TV, its parent company, were under the influence of the Russian government, reported HuffPost.

    Since the upgrade was completed earlier this year, Boris Johnson has used the room on a number of occasions to update the nation on the coronavirus developments.

    Related:

    'No Action Off the Table': Boris Johnson Could Introduce New Law to Halt European Super League Plan
    Boris Johnson Answers Questions on Lobbying Controversy Involving Former PM David Cameron
    Here We Go Again: Boris Johnson May Announce Bill on Countering 'Hostile States' Like Russia, China
    UK PM Boris Johnson Enjoys Beer For First Time Since Lockdown Restrictions Were Eased - Photos
    Tags:
    Carrie Symonds, Dominic Cummings, White House, White House, Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo combination created on March 14, 2019 shows (L) Pakistani waiter Rozi Khan posing for a photograph at Dilbar Hotel in Rawalpindi on February 22, (R) US actor Peter Dinklage at the HBO premiere of My Dinner With Herve at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on October 4, 2018.
    Look-Alike Day: Prominent Figures Who Have Doubles
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse