Police Find Explosive Device Under Officer's Car in Northern Ireland

Police in Northern Ireland have found an explosive device under the vehicle of an officer in the suburbs of Dungiven, Co Londonderry.
The law enforcement informed the public via Twitter that the bomb still posed a danger and that the area remained in a state of alert.
April 20, 2021
The Ballyquinn Road, Dungiven, remains closed at the junctions with the Camnish Road and the Curragh Road. It is expected to remain closed for some time.— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 19, 2021
Motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area and to seek alternative routes until further notice.
According to information obtained by PA Media, the target is a female officer, and dissident republicans opposed to the peace process in the country are suspected to be behind the attempted attack.
First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, and MLAs Cara Hunter and Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly have condemned the attempted home attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)