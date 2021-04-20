Register
07:20 GMT20 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Charles, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, 17 April 2021

    Prince Harry 'Forced' to Write 'Deeply Personal Letter' to Father Prince Charles Before UK Trip

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/14/1082676447_0:0:1596:897_1200x675_80_0_0_c8e56a40e64ee2ed60a7febe71a6f7fc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104201082676617-prince-harry-forced-to-write-deeply-personal-letter-to-father-prince-charles-before-uk-trip/

    It has not been a secret that Prince Charles, Britain’s future king, wasn't amused by the ‘tell-all’ interview his son and daughter-in-law gave Oprah Winfrey, which aired in March. During the interview, Prince Harry complained that he had been “cut off” financially by the Prince of Wales after moving to the US.

    The Duke of Sussex was “forced to write letters” to Prince Charles and sent a “deeply personal” one ahead of his homecoming trip to the UK for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral over a “complete communication breakdown” with his father, sources tell the Mirror.

    “Truth be told, Harry didn’t really know what to expect before he came home, which is why he reached out before seeing everyone,” a palace insider claims.

    “He wrote a deeply personal note to his dad to try and set things straight but tensions are still running high and things haven’t exactly ironed out the way he had hoped.”

    According to the source, in the letter Prince Harry has described “his reasons for leaving” the senior royal post in March last year and promised to “respect the institution”.

    But it is understood that the relations between the two are still strained. Prince Charles is said to have been “very hurt” by the Sussexes’ decision to go on a ‘truth-telling’ spree with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on 7 March, when his father Duke of Edinburgh had been in hospital for several weeks already.

    Britain's Prince Charles, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Britain's Prince Charles, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021

    During the scandalous chat that suggested there was some hidden racism in the royal family, 36-year-old Prince Harry complained that his dad ignored his phone calls after he and wife Meghan flew over to North America and also stopped providing them with funds. Another eyebrow-raising claim the Duke of Sussex made was that his father and older brother Prince William were “trapped” by the institution with no chance of escaping as he did last year.

    According to palace sources, the two future kings were “outraged” by the statement.

    While Prince Harry and Prince William were seen walking alongside each other and chatting during Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday, it is still believed that their relationship has been “extremely frosty” for some time now. Prince Charles has also reportedly talked to his younger son for two hours after the touching ceremony – a sign that a full reconciliation was still possible within the family, as they have all put a “united front” to comfort the Queen during this sombre period of grieving.

    “There had been a kind of unspoken agreement between everyone to park whatever has been on each person’s mind, and solely concentrate on supporting the Queen ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral,” the source maintained to the Mirror.

    However, there is still “a lot of distrust in the camp and everything is still very, very raw”, the insider believes. 

    It’s not clear whether Prince Harry has already departed the UK to go back to LA to rejoin his late-term pregnant wife, or if he's remained to celebrate the Queen’s birthday on 21 April, but Prince Charles is said to have already departed to his Welsh residence in Llwynywermod to work and observe the royal period of mourning that will last until Thursday.

    “Harry didn’t expect everything to be completely back to normal but his feeling after seeing his family was there is a lot of ground to make up,” the insider concludes. “Whether that is harder or easier to do on the other side of the world remains to be seen.”
    Tags:
    Meghan Markle, Queen, Prince Philip, Prince William, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Seen on the flight deck of the space shuttle Challenger, astronaut Sally K Ride, STS-7 mission specialist, became the first American woman in space on 18 June 1983.
    The Real Miss Universe Contest: First Female Astronauts in Space From All Over the World
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse