UK PM Boris Johnson Enjoys Beer For First Time Since Lockdown Restrictions Were Eased - Photos

During his work visit to Wolverhampton, Boris Johnson was spotted drinking a beer at the local pub, Mount Tavern. The prime minister had intended to go to the pub on the first day of the easing of the restrictions, on 12 April, but he pushed back the date following the death of Prince Philip.
Great to be back at the pub again, and to see so many reunited with friends and family.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 19, 2021
We’ve worked so hard to get to this point. Let’s keep going. Remember hands, face, space & fresh air. pic.twitter.com/g3ApAkpNNM
The prime minister had his first pint of beer, accompanied by the mayor of Birmingham, Andy Street.
On 12 April, the second phase of easing restrictions entered into force in England: non-essential shops, including hairdressers, beauty salons, gyms, as well as and libraries will reopen in England, while pubs and restaurants resume outdoor services, provided that clients don't order food and drinks at the bar counter and all visitors sit at their tables. Amusement parks and zoos have also reopened.
The next round of the gradual easing of the restrictions is scheduled for 17 May, with pubs and restaurants expected to resume indoor services.
