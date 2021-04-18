Register
11:31 GMT18 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

    Did the UK's Pharmaceutical Regulator Miss Link Between AstraZeneca Jab and Blood Clotting?

    © REUTERS / MARKO DJURICA
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1a/1082457244_0:218:3072:1946_1200x675_80_0_0_d70efca4a72c8253d72ac8320bbf4807.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104181082662231-did-the-uks-pharmaceutical-regulator-miss-link-between-astrazeneca-jab-and-blood-clotting/

    From early January to mid-March, a total of 532 "blood system events", including 20 related deaths, passed through the UK's Yellow Card system. All those cases were registered among those who had taken the UK-Swedish coronavirus jab, according to an analysis of published MHRA data by scientist Dr Hamid Merchant of the University of Huddersfield.

    It appears that despite the UK's now sovereign medicine watchdog giving assurances that no increased blood clot incidence was associated with the AstraZeneca inoculation, there have been flagrant, long-standing signals that proved otherwise, as per an investigation by The Telegraph.

    As it has now emerged from Britain's Yellow Card system, back in January, a patient suffered a brain clot after having been administered the first dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the edition claimed. After that, in early February, two similar cases ensued, including one death and a life-changing cerebral venous sinus thrombosis clot (CVST) in a young adult. In all of the said cases, the patients, included in the Yellow Card system, showed low platelets.

    Addressing the issue in comments to The Telegraph, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said:

    "We are aware of thromboembolic events that occurred in January, however, our first report was received in the week commencing 8 February.... we cannot disclose information about individual cases to protect patient and reporter confidentiality".

    Despite experts assuring that the risk of developing CVST accompanied by a low platelet count or thrombocytopenia is really minute after being immunised against COVID, the MHRA faces questions as to why it didn't detect and comment on the worrisome links sooner.

    It doesn't mean, though, that the MHRA's earlier response would have altered its strong advice to get immunised against the deadly and highly unpredictable infection, but the certain delay rendered the watchdog unable to shape international police and boost the public's overall confidence in at least the AstraZeneca jab, the key locally-produced inoculation in Britain, The Telegraph notes.

    Vials labelled with broken sticker AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and a broken syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken March 15, 2021.
    © REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
    EU Commission Expects Astrazeneca to Clarify Outstanding Issues on Supply Shortfalls

    The edition's investigation suggests that the MHRA was slower than their colleagues in other western countries to spot the early signals. According to to the cited observers, this should be seen in the context of the "operational and logistical challenges" the regulator faced in the run-up to the UK formally leaving the EMA on 31 December, and the MHRA becoming a sovereign watchdog starting from 1 January.

    From 4 January to 14 March, overall 532 "blood system events", including 20 deaths, were registered through the UK's Yellow Card system pertaining to the AstraZeneca jab, as follows from an analysis of published MHRA data by Dr Hamid Merchant, a pharmaceutical scientist at the University of Huddersfield.

    Separately, thousands of non-blood-related reports arrived, aside from the said ones.

    A member of the medical staff shows the vial containing the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine dose for Prime Minister Jean Castex, at the Hopital díInstruction des Armees Begin, in Saint-Mande, on the outskirts of Paris, Friday, March 19, 2021
    © AP Photo / Thomas Coex
    A member of the medical staff shows the vial containing the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine dose for Prime Minister Jean Castex, at the Hopital díInstruction des Armees Begin, in Saint-Mande, on the outskirts of Paris, Friday, March 19, 2021

    Of the total number of thrombotic events recorded, four related to CVST (but no deaths were registered), 55 were non-site specific, while there were clusters of 64 and 66 cases in the lungs and deep veins respectively.

    There were then 267 general bleeding events and six deaths, three of which resulted from cerebral haemorrhages. Additionally, there were 60 cases of thrombocytopenia, including 2 deaths.

    To sift through such statistics, regulators use algorithms that must balance "sensitivity". The more sensitive the algorithm is, the more warning signals it will spit out.

    It remains unknown what parameters the MHRA set for its analysis, but it is clear they were not as sensitive as those used by some regulators in Europe, The Telegraph notes.

    British haematologists depicted the rare clotting associated with the AstraZeneca jab, and later with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as "a unique syndrome that we have never seen before", adding that it only became apparent once the alarm had been set off across Europe.

    Incidence in the EU

    Initially in Austria, on 7 March, and days later in Denmark, Norway, and Iceland, local healthcare regulators began to report small numbers of blood clots and deaths among people who had received the British-Swedish jab.
    Subsequently, on 15 March, Germany announced seven such cases and three deaths and, joining the aforementioned countries, suspended the use of the vaccine. By the end of March, the number of blood disorder cases clocked by the country had hit 31.

    The AstraZeneca jab became associated with a "striking accumulation of a special form of very rare cerebral vein thrombosis in connection with a deficiency of blood platelets and bleeding", the Paul-Ehrlich Institut, Germany's renowned medicine regulator, said at the time.

    Related:

    Photos of Trump Getting Vaccinated Will Solve Vaccine Hesitancy, Chelsea Clinton Says
    Ex-Peruvian President Vizcarra Deprived of Right to Hold Posts Over Illegal Vaccination
    US Halt on J&J Jab Throws Africa’s COVID-19 Vaccine Programme Into Chaos
    Tags:
    Germany, vaccine, AstraZeneca
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse