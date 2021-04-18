Queen Elizabeth II Kept Photo of Herself and Prince Philip in Handbag During Funeral, Reports Say

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.
You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.
The United Kingdom has mourned the prince-consort, who died on 9 April at the age of 99. Earlier this year, Prince Philip spent a month in hospital to treat an infection and undergo a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition. He was later discharged, spending the last days of his life with his family.
Queen Elizabeth II kept Prince Philip's trademark pocket square and an old photograph of them in her handbag during the funeral ceremony for the Duke of Edinburgh on 17 April, the Daily Mail reported, citing an insider.
According to the outlet, in order to honour her late husband, the monarch carried one of his white handkerchiefs made by the prince's Savile Row tailors Kent & Haste. She also had an old photo, depicting her and Prince Philip as newlyweds when they lived in Malta from 1949 to 1951.
Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain’s Longest Serving Royal Consort
The Duke was laid to rest in the royal vault at St George's Chapel. The royal funeral was restricted to only 30 members of the Windsor and Mountbatten families due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it was broadcast live to the nation.
This is a June. 2, 1953 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London
During the ceremony, the Queen left a handwritten letter to her husband of 73 years, placing it alongside a wreath, but the Palace did not provide any details about the contents of the note.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)