Register
19:53 GMT17 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Actress Meghan Markle

    Meghan Markle Sends Handwritten Note, Wreath in Tribute for Late Prince Philip

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105768/01/1057680166_0:111:3000:1799_1200x675_80_0_0_be0d7d3d8d3e6dc6e1bc79c65e78d1f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104171082658073-meghan-markle-sends-handwritten-note-wreath-in-tribute-for-late-prince-philip/

    A Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced last week that the pregnant Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t join her husband Harry for Prince Philip’s funeral, upon her physician’s recommendations.

    Meghan Markle has sent a handwritten note attached to a wreath to be laid in tribute for the late Prince Philip at his ceremonial funeral codenamed Operation Forth Bridge. The contents of the note haven't been disclosed.

    According to ABC, the wreath was handmade by floral designer Willow Crossley, who also arranged floral decorations for Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, as well as the christening of their son, Archie.

    It became known last week that the Duchess, now heavily pregnant with her and Harry’s second child, would stay at their new Santa Barbara home and not join her husband at the UK funeral out of medical considerations. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said she “has been advised by her physician not to travel.”
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the CWGC, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Air Forces Memorial to attend a service to mark the Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force, in Runnymede, England, 31 March 2021
    © AP Photo / Steve Reigate
    Back to Business: Queen is Carrying Public Duties Again, Four Days After Prince Philip's Death

    During the service, Harry was seen standing alongside his elder brother, Prince William, and then talking, for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal duties and left for the US to lead an independent life there.

    The socially distanced ceremony was attended by only 30 people, not counting clergy and pallbearers, with the widowed Queen sitting alone during the church service.

    The Duke of Edinburg died on 9 April, aged 99, having left hospital weeks earlier, where he stayed for a month, being treated for an unspecified condition as well as undergoing a heart surgery.

    The Sussexes paid tribute to Philip shortly after his death, posting on the front page of their charity Archewell’s website:

    "Thank you for your service. You will be greatly missed."

    A eulogy later posted by Harry referred to his grandfather as "a man of service, honor and great humor."

    “He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next," the 36-year-old royal family member said.

    Related:

    Buckingham Palace: Meghan Markle to Miss Prince Philip's Funeral Due to Pregnancy Precaution
    Piers Morgan Boasts About Support From Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife, Mocks 'Pinocchio' Markle
    Queen 'Understands' Why Meghan Markle Won't Come to Prince Philip's Funeral - Report
    Tags:
    Prince Philip, funeral
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse